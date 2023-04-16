Deep pockets needed for quaint €825,000 Douglas bungalow

YOU might be better off not trying to keep up with the neighbours at the charming mid 1900s era bungalow, called Austinleigh…after all, the house across the road called Curraghbeg sold in 2015 for €2.3 m and was flattened, to be replaced with a c 10,000 sq ft hidden one-off home on a large and clearly valuable 1.5 acre site.

And, across the road at this Woodview Douglas location, another detached called Kilbrin is currently on the market, now in need of a bit of TLC.

Kilbrin has 254 sq m/2,700 sq ft, on a 0.4 acre site, and featured here back in October when we described Woodview as a bit of a Millionaire’s Row, as it has scored four €1m+ sales since 2010, the latest being the smart 3,200 sq ft five-bed called Jasminton a few doors away, making €1.45m in 2021.

Homes here in the dog-leg run of houses between the Well Road and main Douglas road are valuable, clearly, worth almost as much ‘dead’ as alive. There have been a few bought and knocked (Curraghbeg took it to extremes, though) and a 2020 sale of a bungalow called Duna by the Well Road roundabout was one of the latest, sold for a recorded €645,000, and now has a contemporary one-off coming up nicely in the latter stages of construction for its trade-down owners.

So expectations – like valuations - are high when it comes to Woodview resales.

Latest to tempt home hunters on this highly-prized stretch within a five minute walk of Douglas village is Austineleigh, a single story home with a price guide of €825,000 quoted by selling agent James G Coughlan who says it’s both a lovely place to put down roots, and is also a sound investment for the future.

Both house and gardens have all the signs of decades of care by its occupants, and the almost modest-sized c 1,400 sq ft home fits in four bedrooms; a double aspect 17’ by 12’ main reception room with fireplace and slender cornicing; a slightly smaller dining room; 12’ by 10’ with a mahogany fireplace; an entirely functional kitchen/breakfast room with walk-in pantry, utility and guest WC.

There’s also a porch entrance, 33’ long central hall, and four bedrooms, one with dressing in room off via an arch, while the main bathroom has an accessible shower.

It’s all been minded and polished and appreciated but today’s buyers will find it dated, and despite having gas central heating and double glazing, the BER’s an ignominious G.

Those who come to look will be covetous, nonetheless, as it’s got a site of 0.2 of an acres with west-facing back garden, great maturity and colourful planting, plus privacy, and a garden corner holds a detached garage which could be made over to a den, gym or home office.

What it gets bid to has yet to be discerned, as does what its future holds, and how much it is altered when in new hands.

It’s probably one of the smaller market arrivals at its 1,400 sq ft, but its site (on the bend in Woodview’s midsection) is sweet, the aspect is perfect, and the location is, as agent Jim Coughlan says, is bulletproof.

It could be extended in several directions, including up into a second floor: others may have even more radical plans for Austinleigh…

VERDICT: this inner Douglas location holds considerable sway as so many recent sales around it have shown. The €825k price tag is one thing, the reality is that those who will be bidding here will have budgets of €1m, or more, to make it theirs, their way, and their forever home.