Paddle your own canoe to Kinsale's €950k waterfronting River House

River House, River Bandon, Kinsale
€950,000
Size
110 sq m (1,200 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
2
BER
E1
Last seen here in August 2017, this waterfronting 1970s bungalow located a few miles upriver from Kinsale town, harbour, and marinas was offered six years ago with a €950,000 price tag, but didn’t sell.
The road comes to an end by the Georgian home, Ballywilliam House, and a farm. Ballywilliam House was sold by previous owner, singer-writer Tori Amos, in 2019 for €1.19m, having owned it since the 1990s. It has been upgraded and rented as a luxury Airbnb.
Kinsale and the River Bandon’s River House has some 0.66 of an acre of land with it, nicely landscaped.
At present it’s a quite modest size, so new owners might seek to alter or extend, subject to planning. In fact, since it was last offered for sale in 2017 there’s been quite the turning of the tide in terms of a new appreciation for traditional Irish bungalows of this era, and how adaptable they can be — case in point: Architect Hugh Wallace’s successful RTÉ show My Bungalow Bliss.
Sensible alterations along the way include the large, double sliders in the oak-floored living area, opening to the view, patio and gardens, while another smaller sliding door set up is found in the far end of house, in the double-aspect main en suite bedroom.