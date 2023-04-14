Atlantic views from southfacing patio at €395,000 Myrtleville bolthole

WHO doesn’t aspire to a life filled with sun, sea and sand? Coastal homes are one way of delivering the dream, or at least the sea and sand part, if you’re buying in Ireland.

Still, two out of three ain’t bad, and when we do get sunshine, most will agree that Ireland is hard to beat.

Hard to beat too are the views of the magnificent Atlantic and the home featured here, high above Fennel’s Bay, in Myrtleville, has an enviable vantage point.

A two-bed bungalow that sits snugly below the road that slopes up behind it, Dwelling Up, as it is called, is the kind of no-fuss seaside home that should appeal to those looking for a bolthole not too far from Cork City.

It may also appeal to those looking for a more permanent home by the coast, with an easy 30 minute commute back to the city and less again to Cork Airport, while thriving Crosshaven village is just eight minutes away.

Embedded in its coastal landscape, Dwelling Up makes optimal use of the Atlantic views, via a south-facing patio out front and a living room with a large, glazed sliding door that faces seaward.

A double height vaulted ceiling intensifies the sense of light and space. Both bedrooms are front facing too, to enjoy the views, while the kitchen/breakfast room and utility are to the rear.

Outside, the land around the house has been scooped out, with steps down from the road for pedestrian access. If new owners wanted to extend, there’s scope to build out over the patio, subject to planning permission.

There’s a separate 205 sq ft block built garage, which selling agent Karl O’Reilly of Savills says is ideally suited for private parking, as a workshop or for storage.

Mr O’Reilly, who is guiding at €395,000, says Dwelling up “is superbly located” within walking distance of sandy beaches, pubs and restaurants, such as Pine Lodge, a very popular F&B destination.

He adds that opportunities to buy a home in the area are “rare” as they do not often come on the open market. He’s expecting a range of interest, from first time buyers, traders down, maybe investors and the holiday home market.

VERDICT: You may want to tweak the house, but you'll have no need to tweak the views.