Starter Homes: Four Cork properties for €275,000 or less

This second-floor apartment at 221 The Kestrel, The Sanctuary in Jacob’s Island could do nicely for a young buyer in search of a first home.

Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy says the two-bed property is already attracting good interest. “It’s a modern, well-maintained property with a high gloss kitchen and a good standard of finish,’’ he says.

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/ living space, two bedrooms (one en suite) a bathroom and a balcony. The gated apartment complex is within a short walk from Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

VERDICT: A modern apartment in a popular location.

Glengarriff, Co Cork €245,000 Size 85 sq m (914 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER D1

This cottage at Crostera West near Glengarriff Woods may need a little updating but its views are perfect just the way they are.

“It’s on an elevated site with magnificent views across the nature reserve, ancient woodlands, and the Caha Mountains,” says Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, pointing out that the setting, close to Barley Lake and within five km of Glengarriff village, is quite idyllic.

Built in the mid-1990s, it’s a three-bed cottage with three-quarters of an acre of gardens. Guiding at €245,000, it’s been used by current owners for holidays and is well maintained but needs updating while the D1 energy rating is also likely to be looked at by new owners.

There’s 84 sq m of living space which includes an open plan kitchen/ dining /living area with a brick fireplace and timber-fitted units as well as a utility room, a bathroom, and three bedrooms including an en suite.

Bounded by woodland, the cottage has gardens with trees and shrubs including hydrangeas and a large gravelled patio area at the front offering elevated views across craggy hillsides.

Located within a short drive from Glengarriff and Barley Lake, the property is adjacent to the Glengarriff Woodland Nature Reserve which offers river and woodland walks as well as hiking trails.

Ms Hanafin says that in addition to attracting holiday home buyers with its views, the cottage is also catching the attention of first-time buyers.

VERDICT: Splendidly scenic setting.

St Luke's, Cork city €270,000 Size 79 sq m (850 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER E1

The convenience of its St Luke’s location, within a 20-minute walk from the city centre, is the key selling point for No 1 St Joseph’s Terrace on Ballyhooly Road.

Seeking offers of €270,000, auctioneer Killian Lynch says the 1930s-built two-bed end of terrace property has been modernised and upgraded and is well maintained. E1 BER could be improved.

Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom upstairs.

VERDICT: Affordable and convenient

Passage West, Cork €260,000 Size 77 sq m (830 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

The number of downsizers coming to view this modern well maintained two-bed townhouse at 41 The Drive, Harbour Heights in Passage West is proving higher than expected.

Fionn Dwyer of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers advertised the 2005 built property as being ideally suited to a first-time purchaser but has since found that half of those who are making bookings to come and see it are downsizers.

Explaining that some of these downsizers are already living in the Passage West and Monkstown area, he says the attractions for them and for first-time buyers alike include its affordable €260,000 guide price, a B3 BER and the fact that it’s attractively decorated and in excellent condition.

There’s 77 sq m of living space including a front sitting room with a fireplace, a large window and engineered oak flooring as well as a tiled kitchen diner with cream units at the rear. Off the hallway, there’s a guest WC and off the kitchen there’s a small utility space.

The upper floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms including one with an en suite. At the front of the house there’s parking and at the rear, a south-facing lawned garden. Mid terrace in a row of five, the house is located within a 15 minute walk from Passage village West, and around six km from Douglas village.

Prices for the five properties which sold in The Drive last year ranged from €245,000 in November for an apartment at No 7, up to €328,000 for No 55, a three-bed end of terrace house which sold in June.

VERDICT: Attractive to young buyers, older ones and possibly investors.