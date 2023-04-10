It will cost €830,000 to get your hands on fully-finished, last of six Rochestown Cork new-builds

THERE’S only one chance now to buy at the development of six new builds at Woodside, an appropriately-named scheme close to the amenity Garryduff woods in Cork’s outer Rochestown.

No 1 is at the entrance to Woodside's half a dozen new detacheds

Five of the six detacheds sold off the plans/during construction, priced at €740,000 to €780,000 for Dromline Developments, and built by Toorak Construction.

Now, No 1, the largest and fully fitted out, comes to the open market as on-site works wrap up, and as entrance drives get a slick new finish of tarmac contrasting with the mature tree boundary, new paths and lighting.

The setting is across the road from Douglas Hall AFC soccer grounds, a few hundred yards out along the start of the Moneygurney (or, Monegourney) road off Garryduff, with access options to Rochestown via Mount Oval, or to Douglas via Maryborough Hill, while recent road improvements around Garrydyuff and new boundary walls give a prosperous feel and air to the hinterland.

interior at No 1

Here, the half a dozen two-storey houses have facades with a mix of render and stone /’slips’ at the lower level, with banded render around the windows for a crisp look, and the layout (design was by JE Keating Associates) is slightly novel, with an angled wing set at a slight twist to the main block, creating an airy and lofty entrance hall, top-lit, with a wide entrance to the open-plan kitchen/living/dining to the left.

Kitchen by HQ

There’s a separate, double aspect living room at the far end of the wide house which in a way replicates the floor plan/proportion of traditional or vernacular Irish homes, typically one-room deep, and there are paths and garden section all around for a choice of sit-out and landscaping options, with wiring for electric gates and car charge point.

Set by the entrance to the well-finished niche scheme, No 1 is priced at €820,000 by selling agents Ann O'Mahony and Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, who say that at 2,228 sq ft (207 sq m) it is larger than the others, which were sold with a ‘builder’s finish’, and without kitchens.

Here, at No 1, a kitchen done by HQ is in place, in a pleasant shade of teal, with good-sized island (with sink) wrapped top and sides in white Silestone, along with appliances, and there’s a shallow bay window with tall glazing overlooking the side garden. The hall is bright, double aspect with carpeted stairs and the landing overhead has a cut-out section to bring extra light down from a roof light to the hall below.

The top floor has four bedrooms, two of them en suite at the right hand side and the two on the left are separated by the main family bathroom, with a variety of views: some have glimpses of the playing pitches at Douglas Hall AFC. Also within a walk are the amenities (inc hockey pitches) at Garryduff Sport Centre, the national school Scoil Phadráig at Foxwood, and an Educate Together school.

The main Moneygurney Road provides access too towards Carrigaline and Ringaskiddy/harbour region, passing the larger and slowly progressing upmarket Foxwarren scheme of large detacheds (prices to date from €650,000 to €830,000).

VERDICT: Moneygurney is no longer ‘out in the sticks,’ now clearly ‘outer suburban’ as the city expands, and No 1 gives the chance to get an A2-rated, easily run home near family amenities.