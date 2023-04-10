It will cost €830,000 to get your hands on fully-finished, last of six Rochestown Cork new-builds

|
Garryduff, Rochestown, Cork
|
€830,000
|
Size
|
210 sq m (2200 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
Five of the six detacheds sold off the plans/during construction, priced at €740,000 to €780,000 for Dromline Developments, and built by Toorak Construction.
The setting is across the road from Douglas Hall AFC soccer grounds, a few hundred yards out along the start of the Moneygurney (or, Monegourney) road off Garryduff, with access options to Rochestown via Mount Oval, or to Douglas via Maryborough Hill, while recent road improvements around Garrydyuff and new boundary walls give a prosperous feel and air to the hinterland.
Here, the half a dozen two-storey houses have facades with a mix of render and stone /’slips’ at the lower level, with banded render around the windows for a crisp look, and the layout (design was by JE Keating Associates) is slightly novel, with an angled wing set at a slight twist to the main block, creating an airy and lofty entrance hall, top-lit, with a wide entrance to the open-plan kitchen/living/dining to the left.
There’s a separate, double aspect living room at the far end of the wide house which in a way replicates the floor plan/proportion of traditional or vernacular Irish homes, typically one-room deep, and there are paths and garden section all around for a choice of sit-out and landscaping options, with wiring for electric gates and car charge point.
Here, at No 1, a kitchen done by HQ is in place, in a pleasant shade of teal, with good-sized island (with sink) wrapped top and sides in white Silestone, along with appliances, and there’s a shallow bay window with tall glazing overlooking the side garden. The hall is bright, double aspect with carpeted stairs and the landing overhead has a cut-out section to bring extra light down from a roof light to the hall below.
The main Moneygurney Road provides access too towards Carrigaline and Ringaskiddy/harbour region, passing the larger and slowly progressing upmarket Foxwarren scheme of large detacheds (prices to date from €650,000 to €830,000).