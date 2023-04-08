Less is more at Toormore €425k West Cork farm cottage upgraded by a boat builder and an artist

|
Toormore, West Cork
€425,000
Size
88 sq m (925 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
g
A quintessential farmhouse painted blue and white on the outside, it now has attractive dormer windows, a sunroom extension at the front, a new roof and a sympathetically renovated interior with an artist’s studio at one side.
The artist and boatbuilder involved are Christine Thery and Gubby Williams who moved there two years ago from Heir Island where they had lived for the previous 25.
The setting on an elevated five acre site looking down towards Toormore Bay was perfect. “We liked the fact that it was semi remote but within easy reach of Schull and just a few kilometres from Ballyrisode Beach,” reveals Christine.
The newly-added front sunroom serves as a dining room and has large windows with views of rugged countryside and Toormore Bay in the distance. Inside it there’s an open plan kitchen living room which has an original beamed ceiling painted white. At one end is a traditional sitting room with a stove and a few of Christine’s paintings, and, at the other, a kitchen with fitted units and an Everhot range.
“The kitchen units came from Ikea but we have added pitch pine countertops,’’ reveals Christine explaining that to keep the appearance simple they put almost all the kitchen appliances out of sight in a back kitchen.
A staircase in the living room leads to two bedrooms including a large one with exposed timber ceiling beams. From the dormer windows there are views of Toormore Bay and of the Fastnet Rock.
Behind the house there’s a large expanse of rocky outcrop and at the front and side there are gardens, which in summer have flowering hydrangea and Montbretia.