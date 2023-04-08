€425k period era Cork  harbour home ahoy





THE owner of 10, Toureen Terrace, “is selling with a heavy heart,” according to auctioneer Michael Pigott, who just listed the robust Victorian mid-terraced home pre-Easter, with an unmistakable setting

View from No 10

: it is looking over the waters of Cork harbour, just by the narrowing tidal river section between Monkstown and Passage West, and between the expanses of the inner and outer harbours.

10 Toureen Terrace

The mid-1800s terrace was originally called Mariners’ Row, set at what was at one stage Cork harbour’s busiest section, home to captains and other higher-up seafarers, and quite likely to ship builders too, given the quays, berths, local boat building yards, docks and cross river ferries.

Rear view with tiered gardens and separate rear access

Passage West’s fortunes rose and fell like the tides, and for quite some time in the 19th century Passage, and Glenbrook and Monkstown, a sort of early ribbon development along the tidal Lee and harbour sections facing Great Island, were popular bathing spot for city folk, with hotels and boarding houses aplenty.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A rail line ran from the city out to Crosshaven via Monkstown, with the line here open from 1850 to 1932. Today, that route of the old line is a very popular greenway, much used and appreciated by walkers, runners, cyclists, families and buggy pushers.

First floor living room

That greenway faces the long row of fine, solid three-bay Toureen Terrace houses, with some even larger homes of the me mid 1800s era at either end, while up the Back Road behind the terrace are some former villas, and higher up, large modern homes at Ard Chuain with expansive inner harbour views.

Toureen Terrace’s 14 homes face over ‘the line’ towards Marino Point and the former NET ammonia plant, once the bane of resident’s lives in Passage West, now heading into Port of Cork hands and appropriately picking up on the setting’s long shipping and maritime heritage.

Multi-use attic room

That proud Passage West heritage is likely to appeal to whoever buys No 10, reckons selling agent Mr Pigott, who says it is already getting interest from relocators, some first-time buyers and those with links to the area.

Proud history at Passage West terrace

“They’re very sought after, and only rarely come for sale,” he notes and in fact only a few show on the Price Register and several appear to be inter-family transfers to new generations of those who have lived here, over decades.

In for the long hall?

His vendor is here almost 25 years and did work when she bought, keeping much of the original features, with the original six-pane fanlight over the front door appreciated from within, and sheltered from outside by a flat-roof porch: interestingly, some of neighbouring homes show a variety of fanlight or over doors glazing.

Lofty bathroom

No 10 has had windows replaced, and has gas central heating, so there’s comfort mixed with things like high ceilings, decorative plasterwork, and external plaster banding around windows.

A few houses along the terrace have box dormers up on the second floor/roof. No 10, like most of its neighbours has Veluxes (with blackout blinds) front and back, with original stair access to the attic level, home to a large, open plan room with feature exposed joists, suitable as a home office, den, gym, home cinema or overflow sleeping for guests. The room’s about 27’ by 16’ with eaves storage.

Below are four bedrooms, one of them at ground level, three midships, a main bathroom with high, vaulted ceiling, and there’s a first floor ‘piano nobile,’ or drawing room, looking out over the Cork Road, walkers and waters of Cork harbour.

Toureen Terrace

The terrace has a largely intact row of rails and gates: No 10 has enclosed front garden with patio and paving, lawns and shrubs. Behind is a tiered garden and courtyard, with old stone walls a feature, and there’s a block shed and pedestrian gate to the Back Road, while some of the neighbouring houses have roadside garages inside their boundary walls at this level.

VERDICT: Home ahoy. One of Passage West’s original Victorian terraces, proudly kept, and pretty to look at.