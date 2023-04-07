Putting the tin into  a West Cork tiny tin house near Jeromy Irons' Kilcoe castle

You mightn’t expect a property called The Tin Shed to be cute, scenic and idyllic, but this dinky little metal structure near Kilcoe pier in Roaringwater Bay most definitely is.

Float your boat?

Overlooking the waters of Kilcoe harbour and set against a rugged gorse covered hillside, it’s a tiny, one-bed corrugated metal holiday home with blue windows, a white picket fence and tulips in the garden.

A little (very little) piece of West Cork heaven indeed. The 32 sq m structure is BER exempt as it is under a 50 sq m threshold

“A little piece of West Cork heaven” is how auctioneer Pat Maguire describes this highly unconventional and unusual property, located just five metres from the water’s edge, which, for its €195,000 guide price, includes a mooring spot for a boat.

The Tin Shed sale includes a boat mooring

Back in the 1850s the area was home to the Roaringwater Coppermine, at which time a little miner’s hut was built on the site where this property stands. “

Cosy interior, with stove

“We sold the old miners hut and its site around ten or twelve years ago to a UK buyer who constructed this updated version and used it for holidays,” reveals Mr Maguire.

Interior of the room-sized Tin Shed

Laying down a concrete base, the owner built the replacement with a timber frame and a corrugated iron exterior.

You can 'picket up' for €195k?

Estimating that The Tin Shed provides just 350 sq metres of living space, Mr Maguire says it has been fitted with timber double glazed windows, electric heating and a solid fuel stove as well as electricity, mains water and a composting toilet.

Inside the little metal dwelling, there’s a kitchen/dining living area which has modern cream kitchen units and a stove and is decorated cottage style with yellow walls, white panelled ceiling and pretty blue curtains. In addition to this, there’s a small bedroom and a bathroom with an electric shower and composting WC.

Enclosed at the sides by white picket fencing, the tiny property has a paved patio garden with a stone table at the side and a shed at the rear.

Located close to Kilcoe Pier which is used by pleasure boats and occasionally by trawlers, The Tin Shed is seven km from Ballydehob and 10 km from Skibbereen.

Nearby properties include Roaring Water House, a large Georgian property where the accounting for the mining operations was once carried out, which sold for €1.25m last year.

Actor Jeremy Irons owns the nearby Kilcoe Castle, Roaringwater Bay. File pic Denis Scannell

Other unusual properties in the vicinity include Kilcoe Castle — Jeremy Irons’ restored 15th century fortress (pictured here)which is located further out in Roaringwater Bay.

The Tin Shed’s picture postcard appearance and its scenic setting make it perfect for a weekend bolthole or holiday retreat, says Mr Maguire who believes it could have excellent potential as an Airbnb rental.

Given that it has direct access to Roaringwater Bay, he says it could be used by anglers, sailors, kayakers or people involved in a variety of water activities.

VERDICT: A tin shed with a difference!

