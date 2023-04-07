Putting the tin into  a West Cork tiny tin house near Jeromy Irons' Kilcoe castle

|
Kilcoe, Ballydehob, West Cork
€195,000
Size
32 sq m (35 sq ft)
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
BER
Exempt
Overlooking the waters of Kilcoe harbour and set against a rugged gorse covered hillside, it’s a tiny, one-bed corrugated metal holiday home with blue windows, a white picket fence and tulips in the garden.
“A little piece of West Cork heaven” is how auctioneer Pat Maguire describes this highly unconventional and unusual property, located just five metres from the water’s edge, which, for its €195,000 guide price, includes a mooring spot for a boat.
Back in the 1850s the area was home to the Roaringwater Coppermine, at which time a little miner’s hut was built on the site where this property stands. “
“We sold the old miners hut and its site around ten or twelve years ago to a UK buyer who constructed this updated version and used it for holidays,” reveals Mr Maguire.
Laying down a concrete base, the owner built the replacement with a timber frame and a corrugated iron exterior.
Estimating that The Tin Shed provides just 350 sq metres of living space, Mr Maguire says it has been fitted with timber double glazed windows, electric heating and a solid fuel stove as well as electricity, mains water and a composting toilet.
Enclosed at the sides by white picket fencing, the tiny property has a paved patio garden with a stone table at the side and a shed at the rear.
Other unusual properties in the vicinity include Kilcoe Castle — Jeremy Irons’ restored 15th century fortress (pictured here)which is located further out in Roaringwater Bay.
The Tin Shed’s picture postcard appearance and its scenic setting make it perfect for a weekend bolthole or holiday retreat, says Mr Maguire who believes it could have excellent potential as an Airbnb rental.
with a difference!