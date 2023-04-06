Smart €535k Cork suburban semi-d easily raised a family, plus  sheep, goldfish, and hens...and a fox

|
Baltimore Lawn, Douglas, Cork
|
€535,000
|
Size
|
135 sq m (1,435 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
HOUSE for sale with: resident hens in a large and secure run; a visiting fox; a sunken bath for goldfish; a glasshouse and a veg patch, and many happy family memories, which include a pet sheep that lived for a year or two, before ending up on a plate…..possibly at an Easter celebration, garnished with mint from the garden.
The family home of the late John Durcan, a one-time of the Department of Agriculture from Sligo, his wife Angela from Kerry and their four now mature children, solicitor Sean, well-known English Market butcher Tom, school principal Triona and Colette who worked with Department of Social Welfare, is an executor sale, after great accommodating service for the Durcan clan, and some ‘livestock,’ for nigh on 60 years.
No 13 Baltimore Lawn was a lucky suburban home for a young family to grow up in and roam from, says son Sean Durcan, who moved here aged seven years old from a smaller home on the main road by Baltimore Lawn’s entrance, with his younger siblings.
That must have appealed to John and Angela Durcan who had rural roots, with family holidays baling hay and they also kept sheep in Angela’s native Kerry, near Killarney.
He’s never been able to bother the hens, all of them regular egg layers every day, the family say.
To today’s generation, the richly-recalled family memories of a suburban youth will seem strangely quaint, but covid lockdowns have in many cases rekindled the love of sustainable livings which a site like No 13s’ can do, while the ‘inner’ Douglas location is just bullet-proof.
Plus, there’s a home office/playroom, previously used as a ground floor bedroom with adjacent WC/shower room.
Above are four bedrooms, one a single, plus bathroom with shower and a linen press.Outside, the front facade has some timber sheeting on the upper level, there’s a cobble lock drive for parking, shrubs and a 250 sq ft garage.