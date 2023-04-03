Square the circle at Cork's €725k Mount Ovel

|
Mount Ovel, Rochestown
|
€725,000
|
Size
|
180 sq m (1,944 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
F
THE original houses at Cork’s Mount Ovel, designed in a vaguely US/colonial style with red brick exteriors and columns at the entrance doors, date back 50 years or so now.
But, thanks to the brick, they mellow with age rather than ‘date’.
No 6 is fresh to market, and has been a family home for over 30 years for its now-trading down occupants in this scheme of a few dozen detacheds, all now on very mature gardens, the likes of which don’t come with new homes and don’t come easily either, unless you are green-fingered.
It’s a four-bed, with one en suite, and has a very good mix of ground floor rooms, the largest being a double aspect living/dining room, with feature parquet flooring carried over from the entrance hallway.
There’s also a back hall, a family room, kitchen with painted units and several ovens, a home office and guest WC with quirky wallpaper depicting shelves of white-spined book titles.