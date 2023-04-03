Square the circle at Cork's €725k Mount Ovel

THE original houses at Cork’s Mount Ovel, designed in a vaguely US/colonial style with red brick exteriors and columns at the entrance doors, date back 50 years or so now.

Dine in style

But, thanks to the brick, they mellow with age rather than ‘date’.

Brick facade

No 6 is fresh to market, and has been a family home for over 30 years for its now-trading down occupants in this scheme of a few dozen detacheds, all now on very mature gardens, the likes of which don’t come with new homes and don’t come easily either, unless you are green-fingered.

Rear view

The occupants at No 6 seem to have been gardeners, with lots of shrubs, trees, and flowers as well as seating areas in the tiered back grounds, with the property facing south at the rear.

It’s fresh to the spring market with Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, who guides at €750,000.

He says it’s in very good overall condition and is a very comfortable family home overall, with attached garage.

It’s a four-bed, with one en suite, and has a very good mix of ground floor rooms, the largest being a double aspect living/dining room, with feature parquet flooring carried over from the entrance hallway.

Good living areas

There’s also a back hall, a family room, kitchen with painted units and several ovens, a home office and guest WC with quirky wallpaper depicting shelves of white-spined book titles.

Loo paper? Novel wallpaper in the smallest room

No 6 has an elegance to the decor, but younger families

might want to update some of it and just make their own mark, and has gas central heating and several open fires.

Those open fires might have dragged down the BER — it’s

a disappointing ‘F’ which

doesn’t seem to reflect the overall feeling of comfort, and shows that the quite rigid energy rating system is just a cruel judge of older era homes.

VERDICT: These homes update easily when they do change hands. The Price Register records five sales in the past decade, the last being No 25 which sold last year for €650,000 (with small outdoor swimming pool) needing a good deal of upgrades, while No 4 sold in 2021 for €670,000.