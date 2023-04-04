City to Country: €495,000 Dublin 8 mid-terrace or traditional Sneem thatch

Given the high level of interest which was almost immediately seen in this upgraded four-bed mid-terrace property at 1 Inchicore Terrace South in Dublin 8, it seems possible that it will sell very quickly indeed.

Properties in this estate don’t come on the market often and it’s rare to find one which has been renovated and extended to this extent, says Brittany McGrath of Brock Delappe auctioneers quoting a guide of €495,000.

Built-in the 1850s, it is part of an estate which was originally constructed for employees of the Great Southern Railways and is now known as the CIE Works.

When the current owners bought it in 2014, it was a three-bed property with a small kitchen extension.

“In 2020 they built an architect-designed extension for a dining room, a ground-floor bathroom, and an extra bedroom,” says Ms McGrath.

They also redecorated and put in an American-style beech ply kitchen, she adds, noting that other upgrades include underfloor heating and a combi boiler.

The property now has two front sitting rooms, one with a fireplace and one with a stove, as well as a spacious kitchen-diner with two-tone birchwood units, a large island, a larder press, and a Quooker boiling water tap.

Under the stairs there’s a guest bathroom while upstairs there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

Ms McGrath says the location, beside Inchicore village and within a 10-minute walk from a Luas stop, is also a significant attraction.

VERDICT: Likely to sell both quickly and well.

Sneem, Kerry €315,000 Size 177 sq m Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

You might expect a traditional thatch in the Sneem area to be scenic and pretty, but it could come as something of a surprise to viewers to discover that this one at Drimnamore is also exceptionally spacious and has a modern interior and a bedroom with a balcony.

Still cute and traditional at the front, the property was significantly extended and upgraded and also rethatched in 2007.

“It’s been beautifully renovated and combines charm and original features with high spec modern one,” says Suzanne Teehan of Sherry FitzGerald Daly, noting that the once tiny cottage now has 176 sq metres of living space and a good B3 BER rating.

She says the Ring of Kerry location, two km from Sneem and 1.7 km from Parknasilla is certain to attract holiday home buyers.

“It has scenic views of surrounding mountains and from the upper part of the site you can see across to Kenmare Bay and Beara,” she adds.

Accommodation inside the cottage includes an eight and a half metre wide oak floored living room with stone walls and a large wood burning stove. Beyond this is a generous sized kitchen dining room with pine fitted units and also a guest WC. The upper floor has two spacious en suite bedrooms including one with a balcony.

The cottage is on a tiered site of a little under an acre which includes some woodland and a shed plumbed for utilities. For a guide of €315,000, all contents are included.

VERDICT: A scenic and surprising thatched property.

Puckane, Co Tipperary €399,500 Size 203 sq m (2,240 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER B3

This four-bed detached property in the North Tipperary village of Puckane, five kilometres from the shores of Lough Derg, could prove tempting to a Limerick city buyer looking for a quiet life in the country.

On the market with a guide of €399,500, it’s a 2006- built dormer bungalow which has been given an energy upgrade by its owners in recent years. “With insulation and an upgrade to the oil fired boiler the BER rating has gone up to a B3,” reveals Jacky Feighery of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot.

A well maintained property with 208 sq m of living space, it’s on a site of a quarter of an acre and has an electric gated entrance with a paved driveway.

The largest room is an eight metre long oak floored living cum dining room with a recently fitted stove. Also at this level there’s a kitchen with modern units as well as two en suite bedrooms which the upstairs has two additional en suite bedrooms.

Located at Kiladangan, the property is within a few minutes’ walk from the tiny village of Puckane which has a school, a shop, a church and pub.

The lakeside village of Dromineer which is home to Lough Derg Yacht club is within a five minute drive and the town of Nenagh is nine km away.

“It’s commutable from Limerick which is around 49km or a 45-minute drive,” says Ms Feighery.

VERDICT: Offers space, tranquillity, and an option to take up sailing in Dromineer.

Dungarvan, Co Waterford €495,000 Size 168 sq m (1,808 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

Spacious, detached and modern in a small cul de sac of similar style properties at the Burgery on the outskirts of Dungarvan, No 4 An Crompán is set to attract relocating buyers as well as local ones trading up.

That’s the expectation of auctioneer Denise Radley who recently listed the five-bed dormer bungalow with a guide of €495,000. “It’s an excellent family home which has 168 sq m of living space and enjoys sea views at the side and rear,” says Ms Radley, noting that it’s within a few kilometres of all amenities.

Accommodation in the 2004-built timber frame property includes a spacious living room which extends from front to rear as well as a modern kitchen diner with grey, shaker style units. There’s also a ground-floor bathroom, a utility room and a bedroom which new owners might consider turning into a playroom or a home office.

The upper floor has a bathroom and four bedrooms including one en suite. Outside, the property has a detached garage and gardens at the front and side with a sheltered patio.

One of just 11 houses situated in An Crompán, it is two km from Dungarvan town centre and one km from Abbeyside. The long sandy beach at Clonea and the local golf club are both within easy driving distance.

The most recent sale in An Crompán was of No 7, which sold for €470,000 last June.

VERDICT: Detached houses of this size seem to be rare in the market this close to Dungarvan town.