Starter Homes: Four Cork properties for sale starting at €195,000

The current owners, who bought 11 Copperhill, Broomfield, Midleton two years ago are moving up the property ladder, selling this ground-floor apartment.

Listing the 56 sq m property with a guide of €195,000, Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says it’s a comfortable, well-maintained home located within walking distance of the town centre and the train station.

“It’s perfect for a first-time buyer but could attract an investor as it doesn’t have a rent cap.” Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space, two bedrooms, and a bathroom —and there’s also a back garden with a patio.

VERDICT: Affordable and convenient.

Dungourney, Co. Cork €325,000 Size 86 sq m (928 sq ft) Bedrooms 3/4 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

Traditional, quirky and rather cute, Fuschia Cottage at Ballymartin near Midleton is an attractive out-of-town option for a buyer seeking a country home with space for growing veg or keeping a pony.

Set on a triangular 1.2-acre site about 6km from Midleton, it’s an old stone property which was extended in the 1990s.

Listing it with a guide of €325,000, Colbert & Co auctioneers say it’s a well-maintained owner-occupied home with attractive brick and stone features. It had already been extended when the current owners bought it five or six years ago, reveals auctioneer James Colbert.

“Since then they have put in a new kitchen, bathroom and composite door and also upgraded the boiler bringing the BER rating up from an E to a D2.’’ The cottage is accessed by a front porch which opens into a living room with a timber panelled ceiling and a full-height redbrick fireplace with a stove.

To the rear, there’s a long single-storey extension housing a kitchen/dining room with an exposed stone wall, grey shaker style units and a sunroom-style dining area.

There is also a small TV room, two bedrooms, a small room which could be a study or bedroom and a refurbished shower room. A spiral staircase leads to an upstairs bedroom with a WC.

Fuschia Cottage has located three km from Dungourney village and 21 km from the Dunkettle Interchange.

VERDICT: Quirky and rural, it’s within a 10-minute drive from Midleton

Ballyphehane, Cork city €245,000 Size 51 sq m (550 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER E1

This two bedroom end-of-terrace bungalow at No 2 Killeenreendowney Avenue in Ballyphehane is expected to attract good interest from downsizers.

“Bungalows are popular with downsizers but are in very short supply,” says Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing auctioneers, who is guiding the property at €245,000.

2 Killeenreendowney Ave, Ballyphehane

Built in the 1950s, it’s said to be in good condition but will need modernisation and an energy retrofit.

VERDICT: For a buyer who wants a bigger bungalow, there’s a large garden with space to extend.

Model Farm Road, Cork €275,000 Size 82 sq m (883 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER B2

An affordable, recently renovated, three-bed property located close to both MTU and Cork Business and Technology Park, Errigal View in Leesdale on Model Farm Road is unlikely to be short of viewers.

On the market with a guide of €275,000, it’s a 1970s-built, mid-terrace house which has been upgraded by current owners. “Since buying it in 2020 they put in new wiring and plumbing, a modern kitchen, a stove, a combi boiler and pumped the walls and insulated the attic,” says Ellen O’Sullivan of OM2 auctioneers, noting it has an improved B2 BER.

The 82 sq metre property has a sitting room with a fireplace and an insert stove at the front and a kitchen/ diner with modern cream units, integrated appliances and a shelved pantry at the rear.

Under the stairs there’s a guest WC while the first floor has an upgraded shower room as well as three bedrooms — the smallest of which is used as a home office.

Out front there is a longish front garden in which Ms O’Sullivan estimates that you could fit three cars. The garden at the rear has a patio and lawn and offers space which might, if required, be used for an extension by new owners.

Situated in a cul de sac estate, Errigal View / No 38 Leesdale is located within a five-minute walk from MTU and a 10-minute one from Cork Business and Technology Park.

“It could suit employees of companies on the Model Farm Road or in Ballincollig which is within a five km drive,” observes Ms O’Sullivan.

VERDICT: An affordable, well modernised home in a very popular location