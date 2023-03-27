You'd never think this €395,000 farmhouse was in Rochestown

CONTRARY to appearances, this traditional old farmhouse is not rooted miles out in the countryside. Chances are, it was when it was built sometime in the 19th century, but now you have Monastery Road on your doorstep and desperate housewives' favourite, Cinnamon Cottage, is a two minute drive.

A four-bed 153 sq m home on almost three quarters of an acre, at the top of an exceedingly long driveway, it was the home of a farming family who still retain a right of way outside the boundary wall, as well as owning a nearby farm building and cattle crush.

However the house is on its own fine site, with a couple of crumbling old outhouses in the garden, that could, with the right treatment, made a very nice feature.

The house itself is entirely habitable but you could do more eg replace a flat-roofed ‘70s rear extension with a modern add-on and perhaps re-orientate the house to better connect with that big garden.

Selling agent is Shane Finn of Creedon, Finn, O’Connor and he says that within a day of putting the house in Oldcourt Place, Oldcourt, Rochestown Road on the market, he had 30 parties booked in for the first round of viewings, mainly people looking to trade up to a house on a decent site that wasn’t too isolated.

“It’s less than 1km from Rochestown College (boys’ secondary school) and Douglas village is just 5km away,” Mr Finn says.

VERDICT: Great site, great prospects, feels rural, close to urban.