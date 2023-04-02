You won't have to spend a penny extra on A-rated €355,000 Ladysbridge home 

Dealg Bán offers a very nice lifestyle and is popular with young families
67 Dealg Bán, Ladysbridge

Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Ladysbridge, East Cork

€355,000

Size

144 sq m (1550 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

A3

 SOLAR panels on the roof of this Ladysbridge home are a good omen for house-hunters pre-occupied by rising energy costs.

Follow that lead (literally) and rest assured, expectations shall be met. As all of the houses in Dealg Bán have an ‘A’ rating, expensive retrofits are not called for.

 In fact nothing is called for at No 67 Dealg Bán, carefully minded by the people who have lived there since they bought it new in 2016, and who are only selling to trade up to a bigger house, in the same Ventura Homes development, as they love the area.

The house has a high spec finish, with top of the range fittings.

Kitchen/dining is open plan, with options to eat at an island/breakfast bar or at a dining table adjacent to patio doors which open into the rear garden.

Upstairs, the main bedroom is deluxe, with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, where the fourth bedroom used to be.

Kyle Kennedy, the selling agent with Hegarty Properties, is guiding at €355,000 and he says the location is stellar for anyone looking for a nice lifestyle, near Garryvoe Beach, near cliff walks in Knockadoon and forest walks such as Ladysbridge Loop, which takes you to the fabulous Castlemartyr Resort, winner of a Michelin Star for its new restaurant Terre this week.

Mr Kennedy is seeing plenty of first time buyer interest. He points out that Ladysbridge is just a few minutes drive from the towns of Midleton and Youghal and about a half hour drive from Cork City.

VERDICT: Excellent family home in a family-friendly estate.

