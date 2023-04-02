First time buyer family home for €390,000 in Frankfield

EARLY viewings of this smartly turned out four bed in Frankfield give a flavour of just how popular it’s proving among house hunters. Less than an hour after the first few parties had been shown around, a bid at the asking came in.

There are obvious reasons for its appeal: the guide price seems reasonable for a four-bed semi, the location is well-served by schools, retail and bus routes, and it has a south-facing rear garden. It’s the latter that will push it over the €390,000 asking, says selling agent Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates, because people attach a premium to having a garden angled to catch the sun.

Additional attractions at 58 West Avenue, Park Gate, include the excellent condition it is in and the recently upgraded, timber ash grey kitchen.

New kitchen

The kitchen has room for dining too and there’s a utility room off it.

A lounge has a glass patio door to the rear garden and a slabbed patio area, and the living room, with bay window, is to the front.

Overhead, three of the bedrooms are doubles, two of which are “extra-large” and the main bedroom has an ensuite.

Mr Murphy says interest in this 119 sq m property is “very strong”, with first time buyers mainly in the reckoning, but also families from the locality looking to swap from a three-bed to a four-bed home.

The house comes to market as the owners prepare to relocate out of Cork.

The Property Price Register shows the most recent sale on West Avenue was of No 177, also a four-bed semi, which was extended to the rear. It sold last year for €510,000, while three-bed semi No 167 sold for €365,000. Considering there are in the region of 200 homes in the West Avenue development, dating back to the 1990s, there haven’t been very many re-sales, with just 16 recorded in the Register since 2014.

Frankfield has the benefit of an easy access route onto the south link road N40 and Douglas village is a five minute drive away. Scoil Niocláis primary school is on your doorstep and there's a city centre bus service every 15 minutes. Frankfield is on the right side of the city for Carrigaline/Ringaskiddy and West Cork.

VERDICT: Expect competitive bidding and a brisk sale.