City to Country: 3-Bedroom Dublin 8 Terrace or coastal West Cork home for €650,000

City to County: 7 Lauderdale Terrace, New Row South, Dublin 8.

You could stroll to either St Stephens Green or Temple Bar in a little over ten minutes from No 7 Lauderdale Terrace on New Row South in Dublin 8.

But the Victorian mid terrace property has much more to offer than just a central location.

City to County: 7 Lauderdale Terrace, New Row South, Dublin 8.

It has been extended and sensitively modernised by current owners who, with the help of a conservation architect, used breathable insulation on the redbrick walls to bring the BER rating up to a B3.

Now offering 89 sq m of living space, it has three bedrooms and a tall and stylish extension at the rear.

City to County: 7 Lauderdale Terrace, New Row South, Dublin 8.

During the refurbishment and redesign in 2016, the property kept its front sitting room but acquired a ground floor bathroom with a sunken bath, an up-to-date grey kitchen and a bright highly glazed dining living space with a high ceiling at one side.

The sitting room, painted blue and fitted with a full height redbrick fireplace, has kept much of its period appearance as have the three bedrooms upstairs which have original flooring and double glazed timber sash windows.

City to County: 7 Lauderdale Terrace, New Row South, Dublin 8.

Auctioneer Alistair Hickey says that, as part of the redesign, the owners cleverly fitted in a modern shower room on the landing.

Outside the stylish modern extension at the rear is a lawned garden with a pizza oven.

VERDICT: Combines old-world charm with modern style in a very central location.

Dunbeacon, West Cork €650,000 Size 157 sq m (1,700 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

True to its name, Dunmanus View at Dunbeacon near Durrus does indeed have windows which look out on West Cork coastal vistas.

City to County: Dunmanus View, Libeen, Durrus, Co Cork.

“It commands extensive views across Dunmanus Bay, the Sheep’s Head Peninsula and Mount Corrin,’’ says Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe properties who recently listed the three-bed detached dormer property with a guide of €650,000.

Stone-faced on the outside, it has been decorated and fitted out on the inside to resemble a traditional cottage and has timber-beamed ceilings throughout and tiled flooring and a stone fireplace with a stove in the living room.

City to County: Dunmanus View, Libeen, Durrus, Co Cork.

Offering 157 sq metres of accommodation it has a living /dining room, a snug, a kitchen and an en suite bedroom at ground level as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

The property, which has a B3 BER looks in need of updating and it seems highly probable that a new owner will want to modernize it completely.

City to County: Dunmanus View, Libeen, Durrus, Co Cork.

Set on a site of half an acre, it has a matching stone-faced garage and is located six km from Durrus village, 11 km from Schull and 18 from Bantry.

City to County: Dunmanus View, Libeen, Durrus, Co Cork.

Used as a holiday rental by current owners, it’s likely that because of its location and its coastal views that it will once again be bought as a holiday home.

Mr Cleary says it could attract UK buyers and might appeal to someone who wants a holiday home now and a place to retire to later.

VERDICT: It’s all about the view.

Kilkee, Co Clare €570,000 Size 232 sq m (2,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

City to County: Meadowvale Cottage, Kilkee, Co Clare.

Although you might half expect a coastal property called Meadowvale Cottage to be small and pretty, this one is spacious, bright, modern and very stylish.

Quoting a guide of €570,000, Danielle Kavanagh of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon says the owners who bought the 1980s-built detached dormer property seven years ago have made it look amazing.

City to County: Meadowvale Cottage, Kilkee, Co Clare.

A three-bed partially gable-fronted property with 232 sq m of living space, it has prettily shuttered windows and almost half an acre of landscaped gardens.

Inside the garlanded front door the accommodation is white-walled, modern and mostly open plan with plantation shutters, wood effect tiled flooring, contemporary high gloss white kitchen and three insert fires, one timber burning, one gas and one electric.

In the building’s centre, there’s a reception/sitting room area leading through to a generous-sized modern kitchen diner with a centre island. To the rear, there’s a spacious sitting room and, at one side, a large carpeted master bedroom with an en suite and a larger-than-average, walk-in wardrobe which doubles as an office.

There’s also a guest WC as well as a utility room while the upper level has another bathroom and two additional bedrooms.

City to County: Meadowvale Cottage, Kilkee, Co Clare.

Located within a five-minute walk from Kilkee’s famous horseshoe-shaped strand, Meadowvale Cottage is also close to shops, restaurants and other amenities.

VERDICT: A stylish and spacious home for year-round living or for holidays

Old Cratloe Road, Limerick €580,000 Size 402 sq m (4,330 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 5 BER C2

City to County: Franklin House, Caherdavin, Co Limerick.

Built to provide the space and elegance of an earlier era, Franklin House, on Old Cratloe Road, offers gracious country living within a 4.5km commute of Limerick City centre.

A Georgian-style property on a site of one and a half acres with an electric, gated entrance, it has a range of old-world features, including a fan-lit doorway, marble-tiled, high-ceilinged rooms with chandeliers, as well as a grand hallway with a mahogany staircase.

Selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald Limerick, say it’s a superbly maintained family home that was built by its owners in 2003. Exceptionally spacious, with 402 sq m of living space, including five bedrooms and five bathrooms, it has a price of €580,000.

The attractions, besides the space, grandeur and extensive gardens, include scenic, countryside views. “The Clare Hills can be seen from the limestone-framed, Georgian-style first-floor window,’’ says auctioneer Ailbhe O’Malley, noting that although it has rural views, it is within a short drive of the city centre.

The house has two sitting rooms, one formal one less so, a dining room, as well as sunroom, a games room and a utility. To the rear is a well-equipped kitchen/diner, described by the selling agents as super-sized.

City to County: Franklin House, Caherdavin, Co Limerick.

The upper level has five bedrooms, including a spacious en-suite master bedroom with a double Jacuzzi bath.

VERDICT: Offers space and luxury within a short commute from the city centre.