Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on sale for less than €300,000

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork
€295,000
Size
90 sq m (970 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
B3
For a modern three-bed-semi in an estate, No 23 An Caireal, Cul Ard in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, has particularly large gardens.
“It’s on a corner site and has substantial front and side gardens with space for several cars as well as a 55-metre long one at the rear,” says Jer Colbert of Michael Dorgan, quoting a guide of €295,000.
Redecorated by its current owners — who also upped the BER to a B3 with a new boiler — the house has 90 square metres of very well-maintained accommodation.
It is located within a 10-minute walk from Carrigtwohill train station.
Modern home with space for an extension.
Ballyphehane, Cork city
€290,000
Size
90 sq ft (968 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
B3
The purchaser of 20 Clarkes Road in Ballyphehane should certainly appreciate the amount of effort that the current owners have put into upgrading their two-bed 1950s mid-terrace property.
Whoever buys the thoroughly modernised home — which has 90sq m of living space as well as a converted attic — could also be very appreciative of the fact that it comes with planning permission for a two-storey extension at the rear and a single-storey one at the front.
Seeking offers of €290,000, John Corbett of Cohalan Downing auctioneers says that the owners who purchased in 2017 have carried out extensive renovations, putting in a modern kitchen and bringing it up to a B3 BER in the process.
At ground level, it has a front sitting room with a marble fireplace and a stove, an understairs guest WC and, at the rear, a modern kitchen diner with white gloss units and blue walls. Upstairs there’s a contemporary shower room and two bedrooms while the attic has a 15 sq m carpeted room with two Velux windows.
To the rear, the property has a two-tier garden with a concrete patio, an outbuilding and steps to a lawned area. The owners planned to use the garden space for an extension but have now decided to trade up instead.
Mr Corbett says that both the condition and the location, close to local services and within walking distance of the city centre, are excellent.
A ready-to-go starter home with enlargement potential.
Douglas, Cork city
€285,000
Size
82sq m (888 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
D1
Maryborough Mews on Maryborough Hill in Douglas is a well-located and well-maintained two-bed property with a guide of €285,000.
Glen O’Connor of DNG Creedon Finn O’Connor says the 1990s-built ground-floor property is in very good condition and that its location is very sought after.
The property is likely to appeal to both downsizers and first-time buyers but it could also attract investors.
Maryborough apartments tend to be popular.
Buttevant, Co. Cork
€185,000
Size
88 sq m (960 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
BER
B3
The owners of 23 Ard An Bhaile in Buttevant clearly have an appreciation of how colour can be used to make a standard three-bed-semi look distinctive.
Identifiable because of its eye-catching pink door and blue timber panelling, it will be easily located by viewers in the Ard an Bhaile estate which is located within a 10-minute walk from Buttevant’s main street.
Built in 2007, it wasn’t fitted out until 2011 when it was bought with a builder’s finish by a German-Hungarian couple who tweaked the layout and decorated it creatively.
The kitchen, at the front of the house, was fitted with white, high-gloss units and decorated with a few splashes of red and accessorised with red chairs. In the living room at the rear, the owners opted for a Stovax and added a recess for log storage and fitted bookshelves. While the walls are mostly cream and neutral, the curtains are sunshine yellow and there’s an alcove painted a deep shade of teal.
They thought the space under the stairs would be better as a utility room than a WC, and equipped it accordingly.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms (one en suite) with sections of turquoise and teal on the walls and a bathroom with some red tiling.
Outside there’s a south-facing garden with a concrete patio and a gravelled area which uses different gravels to interesting effect.
Listing the B3 BER property with a guide of €185,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan say it’s perfect for a first-time buyer or a downsizer.
An affordable, individual home which could suit a hybrid worker in either Limerick or Cork.