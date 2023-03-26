Retired bank manager cruised to retirement in €315,000 Midleton home 

No 10 The Granary is likely to float your boat if you fancy waterfront views
The Granary, Bailick Road, Midleton

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 00:00

Midleton, East Cork 

€315,000

Size

125 sq m (1345 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

C1

SPENDING retirement on board a cruise ship sounds good, but for landlubbers not keen on a home that floats, this Midleton four-bed townhouse is a nice alternative.

Closer to the water than the deck of a liner, it’s in a cul de sac angled in a manner that gives the impression of a floating pontoon.

In fact the 10 homes in the development are very well anchored, and given their unique location, a prudent investment, which enticed a retired bank manager to buy into the scheme. 

He bought the end house, No 10, The Granary, Bailick Road, which is being sold now by family who live abroad, as he has passed away.

Selling is Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties and she has an offer of €300,000 ahead of any viewings (guide is €315,000). She expects competitive bidding as she is hearing from investors, as well as potential owner-occupiers.

Built in 2000, the 125 sq m four-bed semi is in good condition and has the benefit of a south-westerly aspect. 

The rear garden, with patio, backs onto Ballincurra Estuary and overlooks Ballyannan Nature Reserve and there’s a private gated walkway to the estuary for anyone interested in mooring a boat.

Location is good – Midletown town centre is a 15 minute walk.

VERDICT: Perfect for retiring downsizers/first time buyer couples.

