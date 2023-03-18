Giving Banksy a run for his money at €275,000 Glanmire gate lodge

THIS gate lodge home has a history going back an estimated 160 year or so, is in rude good health, has been recently upgrade and even has managed to outlive the original ‘big house’ to which it once did gate-keeping duties.

Called Greenawn Lodge, it’s been doing what the name suggests, standing lodge-like by the entrance to a large detached home called Greenawn, on Cork’s Church Hill above Glanmire ‘village.’

Open plan kitchen

But, the Greenawn that’s hidden away inside the adjacent entry point and up a long avenue is a rebuild, or replacement, built in the 1960s when it was owned by members of the Dwyer family, of Washington Street Dwyer retail and manufacturing connections. The original period ‘Dwyer; house near where the 3,600 sq ft Greenawn stands today, was called Cooleen in its prime.

So, Cooleen is gone, now quite entirely forgotten – but the lodge still stands.

Greenawn itself, and this lodge appeared in these pages back in 2006/2007, when offered for sale as a pair or in separate lots. That was at market peak time, and the prices reflected that. The asking price for Greenawn on an exceptionally private acre was €1.5 million, and the lodge had an additional price guide of €300,000, so pretty much €1.8m, all-in.

Whether or not it/they sold at that time isn’t clear, as it was in pre-Price Register days, but Greenawn does turn up as a sale in 2011, when they sold for a recorded €835,000 to their current owners.

The lodge was later overhauled by Greenawn’s buyers and it’s been rented in the interim but now a decision has been taken to sell on the lodge: it came to market this month with estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, who guides at €275,000 and reckons it’s got strong appeal, especially to a first time buyer or couple, and especially for someone who wants a place a bit different from the more standard offers.

Is that a Banksy?

Visually, it looks a bit different now, inside and outside, than it was in the mid 2000s, when it still had its original, winsome-looking latticed windows upstairs, on the gable, and an arched gothic ope in the main living room, next to the entrance with small paned timber sash windows.

When we last visited, the lodge had a black and white photo on a wall showing it in the early 1900s, when those lattice windows pivoted in the middle to open, but it was noted it had been a long time since they last opened, but had been decoratively maintained.

Now, the windows are replaced with white pvc double glazing, in a mix including small tilt and turn ones upstairs in the two bedrooms, with additional Velux windows in these rooms too, and there’s also a new front door to the compact entry hall.

There’s been a bit more than a decorative overhaul.

Floors are new, while several of the walls internally have kept their whitewashed exposed stone look, in keeping with the lodge's character, with timber heads over some doors and windows.

Showering in style

The sole, first floor bathroom has been upgraded with elan, and has an electric shower, fresh tiling and tiled floor and there’s a replacement kitchen also, with gloss units.

Living room

A new, cream-coloured wood-burning stove is now in situ in the wood-floored living on a tile plinth, and agent Mr Olden says the quality of finishes is excellent. Apart from the stove, there’s upgraded high efficiency electric radiator heating but, despite the upgrades and double glazing, the official BER is a disappointing looking ’F’.

Grianawn Lodge is set just a few metres back from the road on a sloping section of Church Hill by Castlejane, behind a white picket fence with some colourful planting, and earlier editorial on this property noted it had previously had at least two other neighbouring houses here on the hill, but they were demolished decades ago.

There’s no dedicated parking, and separate to the section enclosed by the picket fence, there’s a pleasant and surprisingly useful elevated sitting out area above the road and behind a screen, reached through a door in the east gable, with decking section and astroturf, fringed by fencing and mature hedging with some border planting.

VERDICT: There’s great charm here in this c 50 sq ft refurbished lodge, mixed with quality décor, and it’s just a few minutes’ walk down the hill to Glanmire.