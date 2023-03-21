City to Country: 5-bedroom Dublin terrace or period-style Limerick home for €600,000

The big draw for 13 Millmount Avenue is its heart of Drumcondra location but it has other selling points, including exterior redbrick Victorian charm and an attractively extended and upgraded interior.

13 Millmount Avenue

Seeking offers of €695,000 Felicity Fox auctioneers say the mid terrace property is both well presented and substantial ( with five bedrooms and 129 sq metres of living space) and would make a wonderful family home. “It’s in a quiet residential area in Drumcondra - close to schools, shops and public transport and within easy reach of the city centre,” says auctioneer Emer Costello.

Ground floor accommodation includes a timber-floored living room with a marble fireplace as well as a room listed as a bedroom which might be used as a second living room. In a long extension at the rear, there’s a dining room, a kitchen with modern cream units and a shower room.

The first-floor return has a bedroom and a bathroom while the first floor has three additional bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes. Outside there’s a gravel garden for sitting out.

Renovated by previous owners, the property has gas heating and double glazing windows, which include timber framed sash ones at the front, but the D2 BER may need to be looked at.

Prices on Millimount Avenue have gone as high as €785,000, which was paid last April for No 9, an upgraded three-bed redbrick terrace house which had been on the market with a guide of €675,000.

VERDICT: Offers good space for a terraced property and is very well situated.

Dungarvan, Co. Waterford €485,000 Size 112 sq m (1,212 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER A3

While the €485,000 guide price on 3 Abbey Gardens, Abbeyside in Dungarvan might seem a little expensive for a three-bed estate bungalow - it’s been set this high because of the scarcity of modern bungalows in the town and because of the high level of demand for them.

3 Abbey Gardens, Abbeyside in Dungarvan

That’s according to Denise Radley of Radley auctioneers who recently listed the four-year-old property which has 112 sq metres of living space and an A3 BER. “ A Rated bungalows are impossible to find in Dungarvan and this one is situated in a highly desirable residential area within walking distance of everything,” she says.

Tastefully decorated and ultra-modern, the property looks almost Scandinavian with its white walls, mostly white furniture and engineered oak flooring. The largest room is a kitchen diner with stylish handleless German kitchen units with quartz worktops. There’s also a living room, a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite as well as one used as a study.

To the rear, there’s a large landscaped garden with a block-built workshop that could be used as a home office.

One of just a tiny number of detached bungalows in the 57 houses in Abbey Gardens, No 3 shows on the Property Price Register as having sold for €250,000 in 2017.

Ms Radley says that this is the type of property that is hugely attractive to downsizers - both local and relocating ones.

VERDICT: Highly stylish and highly energy efficient.

Dromineer, Co Tipperary €495,000 Size 196 sq m (2,100 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

Land, space and proximity to Dromineer village and harbour on Lough Derg are among the attraction of this four-bed bungalow at Shannonvale in North Tipperary.

Shannonvale in North Tipperary

“It’s modern, spacious and well maintained with 196 sq m of accommodation and two acres of gardens which includes a large orchard and is located just two km from Dromineer harbour and the Lough Derg Yacht club which offers sailing to all age groups,’’ says William Talbot of Sherry FitzGerald Talbot who is joint selling agent with REA Eoin Dillon.

Seeking offers of €495,000, he says it’s the perfect property for a family looking for a spacious trade-up but might also be bought as a holiday home by someone attracted to the idea of spending summers sailing, kayaking, water skiing or fishing on Lough Derg.

Accommodation includes two maple floored sitting rooms, a dining room which has become a colourful playroom and a kitchen diner with shaker-style units. There’s also a utility room, a guest WC, a bathroom and four bedrooms including one en suite.

Outside in the gardens there is an orchard with cherry, apple and pear trees as well as substantial block-built garage which could be turned into a home office or possibly used to store a boat.

Located 12 km from Nenagh, the house is within a 40-minute drive from Limerick city so could prove attractive to someone looking to commute or considering hybrid working options. It is set to be auctioned online on April 20.

VERDICT: Offers countryside living with space and privacy and a chance to go boating on Lough Derg

Bohergar, Co Limerick €600,000 Size 265 sq m (2,860 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER B3

While this large detached house at Bohergar in east Limerick has been designed with many features which give it the appearance of a period residence - its B3 BER rating is decidedly modern.

Bohergar in east Limerick

Located 14 km from the city, it has an electric gated entrance, a sweeping driveway, over half an acre of gardens and a Georgian-style doorway.

Built in 2008, its period-style features include high ceilings, coving, parquet flooring, sash windows and some cast iron antique radiators. Quoting a guide of in excess of €600,000, John O’Connell of GVM auctioneers notes that oil-fired central heating is modern and the sash windows are energy efficient and argon filled.

“It’s been built to an exceptionally high standard and has been beautifully maintained,’’ says Mr O’Connell who expects strong interest from trade-up buyers.

“It’s just a 15 minute drive from the University of Limerick, Plassey Technology Park and the city centre,’’ The fanlight Georgian style doorway opens a large parquet floored hallway with a curved staircase and space for a piano.

Off the hallway, there is a living room and dining room with high windows as well a long kitchen diner with cream units and plantation shutters. Other ground floor rooms include a utility room, a guest WC and a family room.

Upstairs the house has a spacious landing, a bathroom with a period-style bath and four bedrooms, two en suites.

VERDICT: A spacious home which combines some elegance of another era with modern comforts and heating.