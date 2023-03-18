An early €410,000 Ballinglanna re-sale is as good as any showhouse

NEIGHBOURLY interest will be taken in what looks like the first re-sale in Ballinglanna, the biggest residential development in Cork in recent years.

With about half of the planned 600-plus Glanmire homes completed/occupied, there’s a sizeable cohortwith a vested financial interest in how the re-sale of two-year-old No 34 Mill View pans out.

Those hoping to make gains will be watching closely to see if it achieves/exceeds the €410,000 guide price, having sold at the end of 2020 for €100,000 less.

Kitchen diner

The owner/occupier wasn’t expecting to be re-selling so quickly, but is set to base herself abroad due to a job that involves a lot of travel. As a measure of the interest in this house when it first sold, the vendor says there were about 90 queuing to view it.

No 34, with a contemporary external finish, could easily be mistaken for one of the original showhouses in the €51m O’Flynn Construction scheme given the standard of interior décor.

Pretty tiles and wainscotting give the hall a classical look while the feature wall in the living room is a rich Victorian hue, with more bespoke wall paneling and an antique fireplace.

The kitchen is more contemporary, with painted shaker-style units and a contrasting island unit with bespoke oak counter.

French doors lead from the dining area to a rear patio and garden, where expert planting and use of trellises in raised flower beds have taken the bare look off block walls.

Energy-wise, all the Ballinglanna homes are A-rated, with the noticeable absence of chimney pots and heating supplied via an air source heat pump, with zoned heating controls.

Selling No 34 is Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties and she says the 121 sq m home is “an excellently presented house, with great attention to detail and no expense spared in the fit-out".

Location-wise, it's just a few minutes stroll to Glanmire village, 8km from Cork City and minutes from the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

A buyer with school-going kids will have a choice of schools for all ages in Glanmire and plenty of supermarkets and sporting facilities.

The property could be expected to attract first time buyers, but as it is a second hand home, they will not qualify for aid under the Help to Buy scheme.

VERDICT: As per first time around, expect stiff competition.