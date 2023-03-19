Luxury €295,000 golf lodge in Castlemartyr's rising star resort

WHO wouldn’t choose to cash in on the coat tails of a wider success story if it helped sell a house?

This golf lodge comes to market at a time when the resort it’s located in – 5-star Castlemartyr – is riding high, having undergone an €8m investment programme under new owners.

Open plan living

Large bedroom

There’s the rumour too of at least one Michelin Star for its newest restaurant, Terre, when the awards are meted out later this month.

Amid all this positivity, the long time owner of No 34, Walled Gardens Golf Lodge, has put his property on the market via Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties.

Deck to the rear

It’s the third lodge to come her way in less than a year, with one sale agreed at €375,000. That was a three-bed, albeit the same size as the lodge for sale here (139 sq m).

Stylish bathroom

The guide for No 34 is €295,000, and for that you will get a two-bed luxury holiday home, set in the resort’s walled garden, within 220 acres of lush parkland, where there’s an 18-hole golf course, designed by Ron Kirby, who also designed courses at Dromoland Castle, the Old Head of Kinsale, Mount Juliet.

Castlemartyr resort

Ms Hegarty says it’s the first time No 34 has come to market since its original purchase for a much higher price in 2007. She says the location of the mid-terrace lodge is “tranquil and idyllic” near a string of beaches, and just a 10 minute drive from Midleton and about half an hour from Cork Airport.

VERDICT: The lodge would suit those seeking a holiday home in East Cork, with excellent rental potential, in between personal use. Added attraction for golfers. Expect investors too.