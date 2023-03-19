Big back garden, great location, €575,000 Bishopstown 4-bed is ripe for a family revival

DISTINCTIVE-looking Launroe, on 85 Bishopstown Road, was built by the parents of the vendor in 1953 and it’s easy to see why it has remained in the family.

With four bedrooms, a large, enclosed, south-facing back garden and in a location that’s ideal for rearing kids, it’s the kind of home that would definitely see you out.

At 1540 sq ft, this fine, solid block of a home is probably big enough for many families, but for those who want a little more, it could be as simple as annexing an internal courtyard between house and garage and incorporating the garage itself. A new owner may take inspiration from the neighbours, where substantial upgrading/extending has taken place. There’s certainly plenty of room to increase the footprint, as Launroe is on a 0.22 acre site. Any upgrading is likely to involve insulation work, given the BER is a lowly E1.

The house is undoubtedly in need of modernising, but this could be done gradually, as it does fit the bill of a “home for life”.

Selling agent is Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, and with a guide price of €575,000, he reckons it will attract families in the Bishopstown area who are looking to move on from a three-bed semi to a larger, detached home.

“It’s in the centre of Bishopstown, so everything is on your doorstep,” Mr O’Flynn says.

VERDICT: Failsafe location. Has all the ingredients for a great family home.