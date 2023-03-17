Cork dentist's home for €795,000 will leave a lasting impression

THERE’S a theory, wholly unscientific, that people tend to gravitate towards jobs that suit their names (Sara Blizzard, BBC weather girl; Niall Hatch, Birdwatch Ireland). In the case of John Seward, it’s not his profession that fits with his name, it’s his desire to live by the coast.

“We were always aiming towards the water,” he says, so much so that they never really settled into their “forever-home” in Mallow, a newly built, quality five-bed in Westbury Heights.

“Eileen, my wife, is from Mallow and so we moved there, but we found ourselves driving to the water, to West Cork, every weekend,” says John, a dentist, with a long-standing practice on Camden Quay in Cork City.

Salvation came while on the train to Dublin one Saturday, when he spotted a house for sale in Oysterhaven, featured in Irish Examiner Property.

Having briefed his wife, she agreed to carry out a recce — and fell in love with the setting. John was smitten too when he subsequently viewed it, albeit the house was only half-built.

They approached the owner, asked if he would take it off the market, made an offer, and a deal was reached. They quit Mallow after just three years and shipped their four young children to the coast.

“The house still wasn’t finished so we lived out of boxes for a while and we had no kitchen for six months,” John says.

That the house ended up being theirs was down to a twist of fate (nominative determinism?), as the person it was originally intended for, Max Sherling, died while the build was underway.

Mr Sherling, John says, was a good friend of the late Stanley Roche, director of the Roches Stores retail empire, who had a house nearby.

“He used to go out fishing on Stanley’s boat locally,” John says.

Creek Lodge was where Mr Sherling planned to retire, but when he passed away, his nephew Charlie Sherling, a steel importer, put it on the market, and in the deal reached with the Sewards, he brought in a team of builders to finish it out.

“Time was running out on the planning when we came across it, so we were lucky that we came in at the right time with an offer,” says John.

Creek Lodge is now 20 years old and has delivered on the Seward dream of a home near the coast, with just a field or so between them and Oysterhaven Creek.

It’s a substantial (256 sq m) family home, on a large, 0.9 acre elevated site, with a garden to the front, to capitalise on those wonderful views.

Like any good coastal home, Creek Lodge has a sunroom and, off it, a generous southwest-facing patio.

Sunroom

Its orientation and location were just what the dentist ordered during covid lockdowns, when John got some retirement practice in.

“We literally had the sun all day, from early morning, until 10pm,” John says.

“My wife didn’t think I’d be able to do retirement, but we were shut off from everything for nine weeks during covid and we had massive craic. One son was at home but the others were stuck in the city ‘going nuts’,” he says.

Lounge

Those same kids had a ball growing up in Oysterhaven, earning pocket money through work in the local cafe, or summer jobs in the wildly popular Oysterhaven Activity Centre, where all sorts of watersports are on offer and availed of on sheltered Oysterhaven Bay.

Oysterhaven Bay Picture: Larry Cummins

For sure, the location is idyllic, and the house has plenty going for it too: Big, bright rooms, plenty of open-plan ground-floor living. The kitchen connects to the lounge diner which, in turn, opens into that lovely sunroom and onwards to the patio.

It was a great house for entertaining — the family had planned a trip to France for John’s 60th birthday, but, due to covid, celebrated in style at home instead. A present from Eileen of a polytunnel kept him going during lockdowns.

Whoever buys Creek Lodge shouldn’t have much to do as it has been very well maintained.

The living room has a wood-burning stove and large bay window overlooking the garden and creek.

The kitchen, by leading Italian brand Scavolini, is an eye-catching burgundy. It comes with a Rangemaster, a Samsung American fridge freezer, and a large island.

There’s a fine-sized separate living room too, as well as a utility off the kitchen, and a downstairs bedroom with a Jack and Jill shower room.

As there are four ensuite bedrooms upstairs, new owners might put the downstairs bedroom to another use, such as a home office or a playroom, or it might be useful to retain it for overnight guests.

The Sewards are selling because it’s time to downsize prior to retirement (the kids have moved on), but they are not forsaking the coast. They’re merely shifting east, to Whitegate, probably their final move, in a journey that took them to the UK, then Fountainstown, then Model Farm Road, then Mallow, before settling west, and now east.

Selling up on their behalf is Sinéad Sinnott of Sheehy Brothers Estate Agents. The guide price is €725,000 (down from €825,000) and Ms Sinnott says she’s expecting good interest from traders-up, both locally and people relocating from abroad.

VERDICT: Could be your pearl in Oysterhaven.