From chainmail to blockchain: C15th Munster castle and €5m/6m Dripsey estate bought by Blarney local, 30s, with blockchain and investment background

THE buyer of Cork’s Dripsey Castle Estate, one of Munster’s largest property sales of 2022 at close to €6m, is a local Cork individual, aged in his 30s and has a background in blockchain strategy/cryptocurrency, alternative energy and investments, the Irish Examiner has confirmed.

The low-profile but very wealthy purchaser, is understood to be from the Blarney area. He's currently working in the broader finance sector, in London, and saw off predominantly US-based interest in the compact Co Cork estate, along with bids from a very committed local underbidder family.

Carricknamuck Castle is part of the Dripsey Castle Estate, Munster's biggest residential/country sale of 2022

The Lee Valley property includes a 15th century castle which has been used for wedding photography, and an upgraded 18th century ‘modest’ eight-bed mansion, with the capacity to generate its own hydro-electric energy from a turbine on the Dripsey river.

Main house

It's understood that new owner plans a niche hospitality/venue at the property which sold in record time, for a record sum, making almost two times the €2.95m AMV quoted by agents Lisney/SIR on launch just last September.

The exact selling price is yet to appear on the Price Register: it was offered on 70 acres, with an option to buy on a fuller 110 acres, and it's likely the larger acreage was included.

Dripsey Castle Estate main house has eight bedrooms

Expectations are that it sold for €5.5m+ but sub €6m, with strict non-disclosure agreements insisted upon by several of the bidders.

Standing on the grounds is the re-roofed Carrignamuck Castle, dating to the 1450s, built by Cormac Laidir McCarthy, Lord of Muskerry and later associated with the Bowen/Colthurst families of world-renowned Blarney Castle.

Castle has been already used for wedding ceremonies

The previous owners, from the UK, had bought Dripsey Castle on 110 acres in 2014 for close to €2m and lavished considerable sums on it subsequently, including trialing wedding venue uses at the castle during the covid years.

Its new owner is unlikely to live there, at least in the short to medium term and is understood to be considering options for its use as a venue which would bring local employment benefits.