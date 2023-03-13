Starter Homes: Four Cork properties for €325,000 or less

An affordable option for a young couple, No 66 Grange Way is a two-bed semi with a guide of €249,000.

Number 66 Grange Way

Fionn Dwyer of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers says the 1980s built house has been upgraded in recent years with modern kitchen units, laminate flooring, and a living room stove. However new owners will need to look at upgrading the E2 BER rating.

66 Grangeway, Grange, Douglas

There’s 65 sq m of living space including a living room and a kitchen diner as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Outside the living room at the rear there’s a glass room/ greenhouse.

66 Grangeway, Grange, Douglas

VERDICT: Affordable properties in the Douglas area are always in demand.

Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork €325,000 Size 114 sq m (1,227 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

Some house hunters want a place they can redecorate from top to bottom but others are very happy to find an already decorated home that’s ready to move into like 37 Maple Lane, Castlelake, in Carrigtwohill.

37 Maple Lane, Castlelake

A three-storey, four-bed mid-terrace house with a guide of €325,000, it is spacious (114 sq m) as well as well-presented and has a B3 BER, which is higher than usual for a 2006-built house.

37 Maple Lane, Castlelake

Ed O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan says the owners have put thought and effort into redecorating since buying it ten years ago.

“On the ground floor, they knocked a wall to create a modern open plan kitchen /dining/ living room and on the top floor they put a partition wall in a bedroom to create an office.” They also replaced and upgraded fittings and flooring, fitted cream gloss kitchen units, covered the walls in prints and photographs and put in a sizeable decked patio.

At ground level there’s a guest WC and open plan space with a modern tiled kitchen at the front and a seating/dining area at the rear. The first floor has two bedrooms and a bathroom while the second has an en suite master bedroom and a partitioned room, part office, part TV room.

A ten-minute walk from the IDA Business Park in Carrigtwohill, the home is within a ten-minute drive from the Dunkettle Interchange.

VERDICT: Spacious, modern and ready-to-go.

Bandon, Co. Cork €245,000 Size 111 sq m(1,200 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D1

More spacious than you would expect from the front, Woodville on Upper Castle Road in Bandon is a three-bed semi with accommodation on three floors.

Woodville on Upper Castle Road in Bandon

Guiding at €245,000, it’s a 1980s-built property with an attic conversion Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin says it’s well maintained and would make an excellent starter.

Woodville on Upper Castle Road in Bandon

Accommodation includes a modern kitchen diner and lounge as well as a shower room, a utility room and three bedrooms.

Woodville Castle Road Bandon

VERDICT: Affordable starter home with good space

Donnybrook, Cork city €275,000 Size 87 sq m (937 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER C1

Not ones to let the grass grow under their feet, the owners of 136 Bracken Court, Donnybrook in Douglas have insulated, upgraded and made very considerable improvements to their 1980s-built three-bed semi.

136 Bracken Court, Donnybrook in Douglas

Quoting a guide of €275,000, Karl O’Reilly of Savills says, given its condition, affordability and Douglas location, this could be a very attractive proposition for a first-time buyer.

136 Bracken Court, Donnybrook, Douglas

“With pumped wall insulation as well as attic insulation the owners have brought the BER rating up to a C1,’’ he reveals, saying they have recently put in new kitchen units and bathroom fittings and, in 2022, redecorated the whole house.

136 Bracken Court, Donnybrook, Douglas

With 87 sqm of living space, the property has a carpeted front sitting room with a timber fireplace with wallpapered alcoves at the sides. A set of glass-panelled double doors, which look a recent addition, opens into a kitchen diner at the rear which has modern cream units, laminate flooring and a sliding patio door.

Upstairs there’s a renovated bathroom and three bedrooms including two with modern grey-fitted units and a smaller one which has been turned into a pretty nursery.

136 Bracken Court, Donnybrook, Douglas

At the front there is parking and flower beds; to the rear, a lawn and a raised patio also added in recent times.

Situated off Donnybrook Hill in a cul de sac overlooking a narrow green area and hedging, the property is located approximately two km from Douglas village.

The most recent sale in Bracken Court was of No 53, a three-bed semi which sold for €345,000 in January.

VERDICT: Likely to prove very, very popular.