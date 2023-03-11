€910k Ballyorban House is a cracker on Cork city/county boundary

THE city has come out more and more to meet Ballyorban House since it last changed hands over 40 years ago: the ’burbs have been inching their way out from Douglas, Rochestown, and Garryduff, and this Georgian-looking home is set just where the current city boundary ends.

Ballyorban House

to date to the 1900s, but distinctly Georgian in demeanour with an elegantly proportioned core, it was added to in the 1980s after it was sold by the Wolfe family who had farmed locally for decades here, where the Moneygourney road meets the Ballyorban road on its way out towards Shanbally, Carrigaline and Monkstown.

The family buyers of the early ‘80s had moved out from the Rochestown Road, looking for more open skies and land, buying at the time a quite modest Georgian-style home on up to 20 acres.

Ballyorban House was added to, on right, and has a sunroom facing west and the gardens on left

They then used the services of JE Keating & Associates to design this side addition to bring the entire house close to 4,000 sq ft.

Now a sizeable six-bed detached home of some length and in its second generation of ownership, it’s got distinctive rounded mansard first-floor windows in a stone front wall.

Sunroom

Now, there’s also a portico porch, and a contemporary sun room on the old far gable facing the gardens, with on-trend bifold doors for access (pic, right).

It comes for sale in very good overall condition with joint agents Patricia Stokes and Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co, who quote an AMV of €950,000, and is offered on 2.3 acres, with a good square site with mature boundaries and long frontage to the Ballyorban road, with second access point at the far end.

Kitchen

The area’s in keen demand given its proximity to Douglas, and to the N28 (due an upgrade to the relocated Port of Cork at Ringaskiddy).

There’s been considerable building of one-off houses since the 1990s, some of them very sizeable, plus some serviced site schemes; others are on large sites, and quite a number of families in the wider area have grazing for ponies and horses.

Site now is 2.3 acres

It’s also home to Douglas Nursing Home, and playing pitches for Douglas AFC and pitches used too by Douglas and Carrigaline RFCs.

A niche development of six detacheds of c2,000 sq ft is now finishing up construction at the Garryduff end, facing Douglas Nursing Home, and sales are ongoing at Foxwarren, closer to Ballyorban House, where 33 large detacheds of up to 2,500 sq ft have been selling, via several builders since 2017, at prices from under €700,000 to €830,000 to date.

Hall

Ballyorban House is likely to carry a price premium for several reasons: its more historic roots, yet it gets an impressive B3 BER; its size and room proportions;aspect and 2.3 acres, with threereception rooms, gym, and some small outbuildings with further scope.

Living area

When it last changed hands 40 years ago, it had more ground, and more outbuildings with a lovely courtyard to its rear (now in separate ownership), while a handful of detached homes are built in adjoining former farm fields, off the Ballyorban road.

Gym

It was briefly up for sale and featured editorially in these pages in 2007, when it was offered with the courtyard, stable, etc and a large plot of 3.5 acres and had a €2.5m AMV at that time.

In the event, it didn’t sell publicly and went on to second-generation occupancy, with further subsequent alterations, and now “presents an opportunity to any family looking to buy a property with a rural setting and country feel while still being within minutes’ drive of services and facilities: Ballyorban House offers the best of both worlds,” say the joint selling agents, rightly expecting keen interest.

They say it has been well-cared for and sympathetically extended, with a good flow of living spaces, good floors (no door saddles), with double-glazed sash windows with plantation shutters, etc, while the dual-use kitchen/diner has retained an old, pale blue Aga cooker from earlier ownerships.

At the time of last being offered in 2007, it was noted that this hard-working Aga was one of just 500 produced in this shade of blue, according to the service engineer who had maintained the oil range for decades.

Now, Ballyorban House has gas central heating, and other cooking ovens and hobs, so the Aga has been stood down, but can be reinstated, says agent Trish Stokes, and the heavily glazed gable-end sun room with great garden vista is also another, seasonal, heat source.

VERDICT: Likely to sell well in the current market given the growth of the greater Douglas and harbour, with road realignments and much new wall building around Garryduff giving this south of Cork city area a distinctive ‘Dublin Foxrock’ vibe.