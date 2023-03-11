€910k Ballyorban House is a cracker on Cork city/county boundary

|
Ballyorban, Rochestown/Monkstown, Cork
|
€910,.000
|
Size
|
365 sq m (3,980 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B3
to date to the 1900s, but distinctly Georgian in demeanour with an elegantly proportioned core, it was added to in the 1980s after it was sold by the Wolfe family who had farmed locally for decades here, where the Moneygourney road meets the Ballyorban road on its way out towards Shanbally, Carrigaline and Monkstown.
They then used the services of JE Keating & Associates to design this side addition to bring the entire house close to 4,000 sq ft.
Now, there’s also a portico porch, and a contemporary sun room on the old far gable facing the gardens, with on-trend bifold doors for access (pic, right).
The area’s in keen demand given its proximity to Douglas, and to the N28 (due an upgrade to the relocated Port of Cork at Ringaskiddy).
It’s also home to Douglas Nursing Home, and playing pitches for Douglas AFC and pitches used too by Douglas and Carrigaline RFCs.
Ballyorban House is likely to carry a price premium for several reasons: its more historic roots, yet it gets an impressive B3 BER; its size and room proportions;aspect and 2.3 acres, with threereception rooms, gym, and some small outbuildings with further scope.
When it last changed hands 40 years ago, it had more ground, and more outbuildings with a lovely courtyard to its rear (now in separate ownership), while a handful of detached homes are built in adjoining former farm fields, off the Ballyorban road.
It was briefly up for sale and featured editorially in these pages in 2007, when it was offered with the courtyard, stable, etc and a large plot of 3.5 acres and had a €2.5m AMV at that time.
They say it has been well-cared for and sympathetically extended, with a good flow of living spaces, good floors (no door saddles), with double-glazed sash windows with plantation shutters, etc, while the dual-use kitchen/diner has retained an old, pale blue Aga cooker from earlier ownerships.
At the time of last being offered in 2007, it was noted that this hard-working Aga was one of just 500 produced in this shade of blue, according to the service engineer who had maintained the oil range for decades.