Builder Ray’s €425k West Cork labour of love....

THE renovation work done at this Clonakilty bungalow in jig-time, and to a high finish and space, could almost fit the cliche “a labour of love.”

Carhoo, before the work: note the two chimneys on left which are now removed

But it turns out it’s only coming up for sale because the man who did the work is leaving Cork, for love.

Leaving for love is Brighton-born Ray Everest, a builder who came over to Ireland in 2021 to visit a friend in West Cork, bought locally, met a woman from Dublin, started dating, and now is on the move to be closer to her base on the east coast. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet an Irish filly, but I did,” he says appreciatively.

Bright makeover

“But, I don’t want to live in Dublin, I’m looking of a place to do up in Wexford: the drive to Dublin from Clonakilty every weekend is too much.”

In his early 60s and admitting to being “a happy chappy”, Ray says he was taken by the place, and pace in West Cork. He first tried to buy a former Council house as a doer up for Airbnb in Skibbereen, but too many problems surfaced and his solicitor advised him to drop that intended purchase.

Carhoo comforts

Next, he went to Hodnett Forde’s estate agency offices in Clonakilty’s Emmet Square by the Michael Collins ‘Big Fella’ statue, met agent Mark Kelly, was shown another dated property listing, a mid 1900s bungalow a mile ot two from town at Carhue (or, Carhoo), and he jumped for it.

This is what he bought, only better now after a six-month overhaul, now complete and in which he opened up the house internally, took down walls, put in steels, removed two fireplaces/chimneys, insulated, rewired, and replumbed, put in new bathrooms and a kitchen with granite topped units and island, replaced windows and doors, internally and externally, did tiling and new floors…the full gut job.

Full upgrade to B3 BER includes new bathrooms

In the process, builder Ray (one-offs and extensions were his forte back in England) raised it up from a F BER to a B3, which means that the next buyer can qualify for a Green mortgage, as well as benefit from lower energy costs. He was directly hands on, with a labourer, and used a local electrician and plumber for compliance certification, and there’s a pressurised water system, internet hardwiring, and a new oil heating boiler too.

One of the three bedrooms

He also applied for planning permission for an extension, to the left hand side (a decision is imminent) but said he wasn’t going to extend for his own needs “and the finances didn’t allow it.”

Ray reckons it dates to the late 1950s, early 1960s, and had been idle for a few years before he bought it, for €310,000 according to the Price Register. He’s philosophical about the subsequent introduction of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, worth up to €30,000 (or, up to €50k if derelict and dangerous), noting there’s a clawback if not lived in by the applicant for ten years and “it wasn’t going to be my forever home.’

It could be, for the next buyer who may or may not be interested in the future extension possibilities to the three-bed home on a one-third of an acre site, and also a key attraction is the just-renovated, walk-in status within a walk of the town, new GAA club, shops, and services.

The location is at Carhue (or, Carhoo), just off the N71 on the western side of the town “and on the beaches side too,” says auctioneer Mark Kelly, guiding the B3 buy with double aspect living area and mature grounds at €425,000, noting it has a country feel, but urban proximity.

VERDICT: Ray Everest is leaving this place in good stead, for good reasons and while he’s on the do-er up hunt once more he says prices in Wexford have gone up since covid and work from home lifestyle tilted location demand. But, Clonakilty is getting the same lift, so swings and roundabouts, on the road to love — “and I think it will be a bit drier in Wexford too,” says the happy chappy blow-in.