Builder Ray’s €425k West Cork labour of love....

Carhoo, Clonakilty, West Cork
€425,000
Size
93 sq m (1,000 sq ft )
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
BER
B3
But it turns out it’s only coming up for sale because the man who did the work is leaving Cork, for love.
“But, I don’t want to live in Dublin, I’m looking of a place to do up in Wexford: the drive to Dublin from Clonakilty every weekend is too much.”
Next, he went to Hodnett Forde’s estate agency offices in Clonakilty’s Emmet Square by the Michael Collins ‘Big Fella’ statue, met agent Mark Kelly, was shown another dated property listing, a mid 1900s bungalow a mile ot two from town at Carhue (or, Carhoo), and he jumped for it.
In the process, builder Ray (one-offs and extensions were his forte back in England) raised it up from a F BER to a B3, which means that the next buyer can qualify for a Green mortgage, as well as benefit from lower energy costs. He was directly hands on, with a labourer, and used a local electrician and plumber for compliance certification, and there’s a pressurised water system, internet hardwiring, and a new oil heating boiler too.
He also applied for planning permission for an extension, to the left hand side (a decision is imminent) but said he wasn’t going to extend for his own needs “and the finances didn’t allow it.”
It could be, for the next buyer who may or may not be interested in the future extension possibilities to the three-bed home on a one-third of an acre site, and also a key attraction is the just-renovated, walk-in status within a walk of the town, new GAA club, shops, and services.