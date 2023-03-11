Sea swims, cliff walks, nice home, nice price, €355,000 Ballycotton base

SEA swimming enthusiasts and keen walkers are the kind of buyer you might expect to figure in the sale of this three-bed detached home, Carrigdubh, not far from alluring Ballycotton.

Ballycotton Ilsnad

Built in 1996 and later bought by a UK family who added a substantial sunroom in the early noughties, it’s proving particularly popular among renters who have put down roots locally and are eager to stay where they are, albeit in a home of their own.

Sunroom

Price-wise, Carrigdubh will attract first time buyers who find themselves in a slightly stronger position following the change in mortgage lending limits in January, allowing those starting out to borrow four times their gross annual income (up from 3.5 times).

Carrigdubh in Ballybraher

The well-presented bungalow has a guide price of €355,000, not an unreasonable price point for a 1,850 sq ft home on quarter of an acre.

Generous entrance hall

The generosity of outdoor space and the fact that the site is level are promising features for anyone who thinks they might like to extend in the future.

Accommodation as it stands is good, rooms are a decent size, and they include sunroom, living room, kitchen diner, utility, three bedrooms, one with ensuite, and a family bathroom.

Living room

Bedroom

The sunroom opens onto a patio and there other patio areas too. The garden is entirely private, bounded on all sides by hedging, with mature trees and shrubs to the rear and plenty of lawn too. A steeltech shed provides good storage and gardeners will be pleased to see a greenhouse.

With an address in Ballybraher, Ballycotton, the sea is never too far away and selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties says there are “lots of hidden spots” along the nearby cliff walk for sea swimmers to take a dip. For those who prefer going in off the sand, there are numerous beaches in the general area. Ballycotton fishing village, with its Michelin Bib Restaurant Cush and vibrant live music venue, Sea Church, is only about 2km away.

Ms Hegarty says the location “caters for peaceful countryside living, coastal walks and sea swims” and is still less than a five minute drive to the local national school, while secondary school buses to Midleton stop nearby.

VERDICT: Very nice lifestyle on offer at this fine family home.