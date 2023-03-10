€349,000 Lavender Court home is as sweet as it sounds

NOW that we’re all about postcodes and Sat Nav, do we really need to name our housing estates?

Well, yes. For potential buyers, a series of numbers is never going to cut it the way a pretty name might. At Forest Hill in Carrigaline, the estate names are like a flower arrangement: Fuchsia Avenue, Fern Grove, Primrose Court, Holly Vale, Daffodil Way, Rosebay Drive, Laburnum Avenue, Lavender Court. It all sounds veritably idyllic.

To be fair, Forest Hill, on Carrigaline’s southside, does overlook the Owenabue estuary and it has lovely countryside views. It’s been developed over the years by local man Stephen McCarthy of Astra Construction who prides his company on use of good quality materials and a high standard of workmanship. He’s behind schemes such as 650-home Heron’s Wood, on the other side of Carrigaline, which, though completed since 2008, still looks well, helped by quality landscaping.

Over at Forest Hill, in Kilnagleary, above the Crosshaven Road, smartly-turned out homes make up a network of estates off Fuchsia Avenue. Lavender Court is at the Rose Hill end, which leads directly down to Main Street, Carrigaline. The area is popular with young families and within a short distance of the Owenabue estuary walk/cycle path, a scenic 5km hike, along the old Crosshaven rail line.

For those attracted to the lifestyle on offer here, there’s a new arrival to market – No 9, Lavendar Court, a three-bed semi.

9 Lavender Court

It's just the second re-sale in Lavender Court since the houses first came to market about six years ago. As such, its performance will be tracked with interest by the neighbours. The only other re-sale was in 2019, when No 16 sold for €295,000, 18% higher than when it sold as a new build in 2017 for c€250,000.

No 9 is a similar house-type to No 16, but there’s been a fair bit of upward movement in house prices since the latter sold. The asking for No 9 is €349,000, which selling agent Jeremy Murphy says will attract strong first time buyers.

“In fact we already have an offer of the guide price,” Mr Murphy says.

Such interest is testament to the excellent condition of No 9 and the high spec finish, a feature of Forest Hill/Astra Construction homes. Particularly striking are its French red clay roof tiles, attractive bay window and redbrick-and-cream façade.

From a utilitarian viewpoint, it has an excellent A3 energy rating, a factor house buyers are very attuned to due to a fairly unstable energy market. All of the Forest Hill homes have solar panels, for hot water and lighting.

The owners of No 9 went a step further in improving their house spec. Instead of going along with the standard kitchen, they opted to install their own and it’s a stylish combo of grey timber fitted units with contrasting white counter top.

A PVC door with glass paneling leads from the dining area to rear patio area and well-tended east-facing back garden.

To the front of the property, a living room with bay window overlooks the front garden.

There’s a utility room too and a guest WC, while the family bathroom is upstairs, along with three bedrooms, of which the main is ensuite.

Mr Murphy says the 102 sq m home is “very classy” and while he expects first time buyers in the main, they’ve had had a couple of traders down too, “as it’s an A-rated, low maintenance, almost new home”, he says.

Lavender Court is less than a 10 minute walk from Carrigaline town centre, where there’s a multitude of schools/retail, and a playground and skate park. The coastal villages of Crosshaven and Fountainstown are less than a 10 minute drive.

VERDICT: Ideal for a young family keen to be near the essentials, and within easy reach of the coast. Well-finished home with excellent energy rating.