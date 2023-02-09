Out of sight The Grove was spotted as a smashing site by the late Cork FG TD Liam Burke

Y OU would hardly know the existence of The Grove, even though it’s been in the heart of Cork’s Douglas village for over half a century, and its family owners were in the heart of Cork politics over decades.

Built in 1972, in the former orchard gardens of a neighbouring period home Douglas Hall which also changed hands in the’70s, The Grove is at the village end of the Well Road, but private.

Well, well, Well Road on the doorstep of €910,000 The Grove for sale with Stuart O'Grady of Sherry FitzGerald

Its setting was keenly spotted as a site with scope by a man living nearby at the time with his young family, the late Liam Burke, a Fine Gael politician over five decades, serving as a TD, Senator and as Lord Mayor, in the run up to Cork 800 celebrations, in 1984/85.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Ald. Liam Burke, TD, pictured with the President Dr Patrick Hillary, after the unveiling of a stone to celebrate Cork 800 on Jan 1 1985. Pic Eddie O'Hare

The Burke family, Liam from Upper Glanmire, Noreen from Newmarket, and their young daughters Catherine and Emma had been living at 3 Clermont on the Douglas Road when a site was advertised for sale in the former orchard grounds of a period house called Douglas Hall, recalls Catherine, as she now prepares to sell up.

Liam Burke, who served under four Fine Gael leaders, bought the site reached off an avenue on the Well Road in 1970, the year after he was first elected to the Dáil as a Cork north central representative, and he and Noreen set out to build a bungalow on it.

Long approach avenue

It’s got its main bedroom en suite, with walk-in dressing rooms, three other double bedrooms, and a ground floor with newly-fitted kitchen, two reception rooms, utility, guest WC and double height hall with hardwood stairs inside a hardwood front door with glazed side panels.

Hall with part double height space and hardwood stairs

Above is a good-size square window, floating above the foot of the stairs and “I asked my mother why it was there, without access, and she told me the stairs was supposed to in in the opposite direction with a turn, but ended up like this,” recalls Catherine with a laugh, adding “I think the house designed itself!” Along the way, a sun room with solid roof was added to the front; new windows and doors were put in and the main family bathroom recently got a total overhaul, so while some intending buyers may want to make their own changes, the basics are already in place and in order.

Living space aplenty

The Grove’s setting on its 0.3 acre walled/enclosed site means it can be extended in almost any direction, and the double access options are also a real boost.

There’s a garage by the back boundary with the short leafy cul de sac Riverbank, which is home to less than ten detached houses by an inlet of the Douglas estuary , with swift pedestrian access from here to the village, hidden away under the passing eyes of the N40 main city ring road and Douglas flyover.

Get with The Grove

The Grove is similarly hidden, with its main access of the village end of the Well Road, close to the traffic lights facing the N41 slip road: this is the main car access point, with a wide entrance to the long private approach avenue, planted on both sides. The junction can get congested at peak times, but the splayed entry makes getting in and out far easier than for some of its neighbours.

Upgraded main bathroom

The Grove shares the same slate-hung front facade look with the next door period home, Douglas Hall, and on whose orchard grounds it was built in the 1970s. Douglas Hall also changed hands back in the 19070s, sold by the Duggan family to the Coopers, and where a sale is now agreed after several years on the market, with a price reduced some time back to €825,000.

Douglas Hall dates to the 1730s, has up to seven bedrooms and 390 sq m, on a 0.55 acre site (its gable bounds the Well Road itself.) Sold recently in the hinterland is 4 Greenbanks, a modern home making €1.47m in 2022, as well as 7 Reeveswood on the main Douglas Road, showing on the Price Register in January of this year at €1.15m in an off-marked deal, while No 10 is also sale agreed, likely to be in the c €1m price bracket too. VERDICT: well,well Well Road.