Out of sight The Grove was spotted as a smashing site by the late Cork FG TD Liam Burke

Well Road, Douglas, Cork
€910,000
Size
252 sq m (2,700 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
3
BER
D2
Its setting was keenly spotted as a site with scope by a man living nearby at the time with his young family, the late Liam Burke, a Fine Gael politician over five decades, serving as a TD, Senator and as Lord Mayor, in the run up to Cork 800 celebrations, in 1984/85.
The Burke family, Liam from Upper Glanmire, Noreen from Newmarket, and their young daughters Catherine and Emma had been living at 3 Clermont on the Douglas Road when a site was advertised for sale in the former orchard grounds of a period house called Douglas Hall, recalls Catherine, as she now prepares to sell up.
Above is a good-size square window, floating above the foot of the stairs and “I asked my mother why it was there, without access, and she told me the stairs was supposed to in in the opposite direction with a turn, but ended up like this,” recalls Catherine with a laugh, adding “I think the house designed itself!” Along the way, a sun room with solid roof was added to the front; new windows and doors were put in and the main family bathroom recently got a total overhaul, so while some intending buyers may want to make their own changes, the basics are already in place and in order.
The Grove’s setting on its 0.3 acre walled/enclosed site means it can be extended in almost any direction, and the double access options are also a real boost.
The Grove is similarly hidden, with its main access of the village end of the Well Road, close to the traffic lights facing the N41 slip road: this is the main car access point, with a wide entrance to the long private approach avenue, planted on both sides. The junction can get congested at peak times, but the splayed entry makes getting in and out far easier than for some of its neighbours.
The Grove shares the same slate-hung front facade look with the next door period home, Douglas Hall, and on whose orchard grounds it was built in the 1970s. Douglas Hall also changed hands back in the 19070s, sold by the Duggan family to the Coopers, and where a sale is now agreed after several years on the market, with a price reduced some time back to €825,000.