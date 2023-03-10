Tiger Times: Mountain views and open plan space in Kerry for €525,000

The large four person hot tub which once occupied pride of place in the master bedroom of this stylish ultra-modern Celtic Tiger built property near Muckross in Killarney had to go.

“It made it look like a bachelor pad so I took it out,’’ says the owner who purchased in 2015, explaining that while she loved the contemporary design, the mountain views, the stonework and the open plan space – she absolutely did not love the hot tub. Before she bought West Ridge Lodge, it had been used by two successive owners as a holiday home.

West Ridge Kerry

She says that while someone, probably a bachelor, might want a large hot tub in their holiday home bedroom, it really wasn’t something you would want to live with permanently.

She also liked the property’s stylish and striking fire-engine red, high end, high gloss German kitchen but decided that for everyday living she would prefer it to be a little less striking.

West Ridge Kerry

A carpenter was brought in to build mahogany frames for the units and to add a large curved mahogany centre island. “It toned it down and made it blend in better with the timber work,’’ adds the owner, who found that a softer shade of white worked better on the interior walls than the brighter white originally used.

To improve comfort levels for the winter, she replaced the stove in the sitting room with a much larger one. “I wanted a stove that would give me instant heat – it took me two years to get the right one,’’ she says, explaining that the right one turned out to be a Dutch Dik Geurts insert fire which is both powerful and stylish.

West Ridge Kerry

Built in 2006 at the height of the Celtic Tiger boom when money was no object and hot tubs were all the rage, West Ridge Lodge is a strikingly different, highly glazed, architect designed property with quite a significant wow factor.

A double arched entrance porch finished in granite, lets viewers know not to expect a conventional interior. Selling agents DNG Gallivan describe it as a lodge style dormer bungalow but in design and layout it doesn’t look anything like a standard dormer bungalow.

West Ridge Kerry

There’s 244 sq m of accommodation which is mostly open plan and includes a living room and a kitchen situated at opposite ends of the house which both have double height ceilings and are connected by a hallway/ dining area running along the front.

Overhead is a huge galleried room with low walls at two sides which allow occupants to look down into the kitchen and the dining room.

The finish and the fitting are high end and expensive looking. Features include marble tiled and polished walnut flooring, walnut doors, shuttered windows, contemporary bathroom suites and a tall granite chimney breast in the living room. In addition to having high-end red gloss German units and a centre island, the kitchen also has a large suspended stainless steel extractor fan which mightn’t look out of place on a star ship.

West Ridge Kerry

The ground floor has two tiled bedrooms with marble clad en suites shower rooms which share access to a bathroom which , for an extra touch of luxury, has a stand-alone bath in the centre. Off the kitchen there’s a hidden walk-in larder as well as a utility room with a guest bathroom.

The large galleried area upstairs serves both as a home office and en suite master bedroom. It is here that the occupants were once able to luxuriate in the large hot tub put in by the original owner.

West Ridge Kerry

Changes made by the current owner in addition to the hot tub’s removal include the installation of a condenser boiler which helped bring the BER rating up to a B3.

On a site of over a third of an acre, West Ridge Lodge is accessed by an electric gate and has a large detached garage. Given that it has scenic views of surrounding mountains, it seems to be crying out for someone to put in a patio or seating area so that the occupants can sit out and admire them.

West Ridge Kerry

Situated at Gortagullane, it’s six km from Killarney and a little over three km from Muckross House and the National Park.

Seeking offers of €525,000, auctioneer Tadgh Gallivan says that because of unusual and quirky design and open plan space it’s unlikely to be bought as a family home. “But it could appeal to a couple and would make a fabulous holiday home,’’ he adds.

This will be its third sale since 2006 – it went on the market in 2012 with a guide of €375,000 and again in 2014 with a guide of €420,000.

VERDICT: Strikingly stylish and different, it might appeal to a bachelor who wants to reinstate the hot tub.