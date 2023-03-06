Starter Homes: Four Cork properties for €295,000 or less

This prettily turned out, three-bed, end of terrace property at 16 Cloyne Meadows in Cloyne seems destined to sell quickly.

No 16 Cloyne Meadows

On its first day of viewing on Monday bidding went past its €240,000 guide to €258,000 and by mid-week had reached €260,250.

James Colbert of Colbert & Co says the 2003-built house is well maintained, attractively decorated, and comfortable, has been fitted with a stove and pumped with beaded insulation to improve the BER to a C1.

16 Cloyne Meadows, Cloyne

Accommodation includes a living room, a modern kitchen and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms including an en suite.

16 Cloyne Meadows, Cloyne

VERDICT: A property obviously in high demand.

Mount Oval, Co. Cork €295,000 Size 82 sq m (883 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

As a result of the exodus of investors from the property market, quite a number of former rental properties in Mount Oval are now being snapped up by first time buyers.

No 117 Clonlea

That’s according to Kevin Barry of Barry auctioneers, who expects this will also be the case for No 117 Clonlea, a well-maintained, two-bed duplex which has been freshly painted for sale with a guide of €295,000. He says that because of its condition, price and very desirable Mount Oval location, it is already attracting good attention from young house-hunting couples.

No 117 Clonlea

A 82 sq m property built in 2006 it has a B3 BER. Accommodation includes a living room with a bay window and a fireplace and a set of double doors opening into a kitchen diner with a balcony at the rear. The ground-floor also has a guest WC while the upper level has two bedrooms and a bathroom.

No 117 Clonlea

Estimating that 30% of sales last year involved investor properties, Mr Barry says that three of the former rental properties he sold in Mount Oval in recent months have been bought by first-time buyers, including 72 Clonlea, a three-bed end-of-terrace house which sold for €370,000.

No 117 Clonlea

The €295,000 guide price on No 117 makes it attractive to first-time buyers while its €1,165 monthly rent cap means it’s very unlikely to sell to an investor. Mr Barry says that if it had been owner occupied it might have been rented for €1,800 a month.

117 Clonlea, Mount Oval Village, Rochestown

VERDICT: Well maintained, well located, and well-priced for a starter home.

Rochestown, Cork city €295,000 Size 87 sq m (936 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

New to the market with a guide of €295,000, No 57 Delford Drive in Rochestown is set to attract strong first time buyer interest.

No 57 Delford Drive

That’s the expectation of Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin & Gosling who says this location, within walking distance of Douglas village is very popular.

No 57 Delford Drive

A former rental property, it’s said to be in good condition but the BER is a D2 and is likely to require upgrading.

No 57 Delford Drive

Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen diner and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs.

No 57 Delford Drive

VERDICT: Affordable and well-located.

Fairhill, Cork city €240,000 Size 71 sq m (764 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

An online search for a Cork City property with a guide of €240,000 will typically throw up a mix of apartments and former rental properties in need of TLC. House hunters looking for a ready-to-move-into house in this price range, like 30 Bantry Park Road in Fairhill might have to spend a long time searching.

30 Bantry Park Road, Fairhill

Recently listed with ERA Downey McCarthy, this is a 1950s-built, two-bed, mid-terrace property which has significantly modernised in recent years. Auctioneer Garry O’Donnell says it’s now a well-cared-for modern owner-occupied home.

30 Bantry Park Road Fairhill

“The owners replumbed, rewired, and insulated in 2015 and also changed the ground-floor layout, tiled the living areas, and put in a modern kitchen and an energy efficient gas boiler.”

At the front, the owners have added a small glass porch with a composite door and inside they have removed the hall area to make space for a larger tiled living room. At the rear, they fitted the kitchen with ivory-coloured units.

30 Bantry Park Road Fairhill

The upstairs has a tiled shower room as well as two laminate-floored bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. At the front there’s a garden which could be used for parking and at the rear a lawned garden with gravel beds.

The most recent sale in Bantry Park Road was of No 16 which sold for €213,000 last year. The Property Price Register also shows that No 30 previously sold for €50,000 back in 2014.

30 Bantry Park Road Fairhill

Mr O’Donnell says it is getting a lot of interest from first-time buyers, but could attract the attention of an investor as it has rental potential of €1,700 a month.

VERDICT: Affordable and ready to move into.