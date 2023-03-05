Landscaped garden and turnkey interior are winning features of €330,000 Rochestown bungalow

IT'S abundantly clear that whoever lived at No 5 Manor Drive, off Rochestown Road, devoted time and energy to creating a home and garden to be proud of.

It’s just about the perfect downsizer property: a tidy bungalow, overlooking a large green, in one of Cork City’s more mature neighbourhoods, where the rear garden is a winning combination of low maintenance and delightful landscaping.

In a small cul-de-sac of bungalows towards the front of the Thornbury Heights area of Rochestown, across the main Rochestown Road from Harty’s Quay, you wouldn’t guess from the kerbside that No 5 is a three bed – which could suit an older couple keen to factor in space for the grandkids to stay over.

It could suit a young couple starting out too, with the reassurance that they are genuinely acquiring a turnkey home with no need for additional investment.

As it stands, there’s a chic, boutique-y feel to the interior of No 5 and whoever hogs the main bedroom will enjoy a really nice feature – double doors open into the tiered back garden where someone who knew what they were doing created expertly-planted raised flower beds, and, at a level below, a patio.

It’s a private, pretty setting, ideal for outdoor dining.

For indoor dining, the kitchen/diner is fresh and bright and the living room is all French-style furniture and elegance.

The main bedroom has an ensuite and all three bedrooms are doubles.

Selling semi-detached No 5 is Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald and he says it's in “one of Cork’s most sought-after residential locations, just off the Rochestown Road”.

Across the main road, the scenic walk/cycle to Blackrock Castle/Monkstown is immediately accessible at Harty’s Quay, and Douglas village is less than a 10 minute drive. Access to major road networks is excellent too for travel to Ringaskiddy or the Dunkettle or Kinsale roundabouts.

The guide price for No 5 is €330,000 and Mr O'Grady is of the view that it would make an ideal first time home or a downsizer. Haven of home-cooking, Cinnamon Cottage, is a short stroll.

VERDICT: Credit to the vendor for its immaculate condition. Great location.