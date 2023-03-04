Extended, insulated, detached, what's not to like about €450,000 Glanmire home?

THERE are a couple of factors at play in the huge demand for viewings of No 4 Hazelwood Gardens in Riverstown. One is that the easing of mortgage lending limits in January has opened more doors, so to speak, for first time buyers.

Another is that all the modernising and extending has already been done by the vendors, so the buyer is not faced with the prospect of expensive construction work.

Rear extension

And finally, there’s the comfort of knowing that the home you are buying is enviably insulated, as demonstrated by its A3 energy rating.

The A3 rating is worth repeating because when the owners bought 30 year old No 43 in 2017, its rating was a pretty dismal 'D'.

Carolyn’s brother, David Rea, who works with NRG Awareness in Little Island, had the expertise to assist with energy efficiency improvements and to advise on applying for grants to help fund the work.

Cian Murphy, David’s best man, and Cian's business partner Edwin Horgan, who work with Advanced Construction, did the building work.

“I had an idea of what I wanted for the house but their ideas brought it all together. We got very lucky with the people we had on the job,” Carolyn says.

All of the windows and doors were replaced as part of the rating upgrade. Internal insulation was installed in walls, roof and attic.

The construction work was done in 2020, over a four month period, during which time the family moved to Wexford.

Back when they bought the house, downstairs was a series of rooms, which the couple had re-modeled to turn it into an open-plan area, comprised of kitchen/dining/living room. Extensive glazing along two walls, both of which have sliding doors to the garden, created a terrific light-filled space that runs the width of the house.

A rear extension houses a utility room and an adjoining shed has been wired and is ready for home office conversion. There’s a fine ensuite bedroom on the ground floor too, ideal for guests, Carolyn says, and there’s a separate lounge.

Downstairs bedroom

Separate lounge

Upstairs, the bedroom tally is three and there’s an upgraded family bathroom and a play area on the landing.

Outdoors was given a makeover too, with concrete laid out front for parking and a new enclosed south-west facing patio angled to catch all-day sun.

“We didn’t realise until we moved in that the sun was landing exactly where the previous owners had parked their cars, so we turned that space into a patio which meant when Gordon came home in the evening, he still had a couple of hours of sunshine outside,” Carolyn says.

A second patio to the rear is a suntrap in the mornings.

Indoors, clever storage space keeps clutter out of view in the striking navy-blue Cullenview Interiors kitchen and home grown fruit/veg and herbs are on tap from the raised plant beds outside.

Cullenview Interiors kitchen

Given the amount of work gone into No 4 Hazelwood, the obvious question is “Why move?”.

The answer is another baby on the way.

“Having four kids was always the plan and we are moving to something bigger, not too far away. We’ll be sad to leave, we’ve been lucky with neighbours and location, but we are looking forward to the next project,” Carolyn says.

Selling No 4 is Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney/Sotheby’s and he says “the phone hasn’t stopped ringing” since he launched it, with a guide of €450,000. "People love the energy rating, which is some achievement, for a house built in 1991.” He points out that it has air-to-water heating and heat recovery ventilation and would qualify under green mortgage rules.

VERDICT: Good value four-bed detached home with exceptional energy rating for its age.