Kinsale's €1.1m No 7 Harbour Heights grows and grows on you

|
Kinsale, Cork
|
€1.1 million
|
Size
|
275 sq m (2,950 sq ft0
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C2
Hitting the 3,000 sq ft size mark after a crafty and lofty open area was added out of sight, to the back, the super-comfortable house high above Kinsale has been home to widely travelled Anne and Kieran Greenway since 1999.
The couple for many years owned and ran their own high-end restaurant Bacchus at the Coastguard — not in gourmet destination Kinsale, but in Bettystown, Co Louth, right on the beach.
Bacchus at the Coastguard was quite the big deal, with Kinsale-born trained chef Kieran running his own kitchen with eight chefs, while Anne, who had trained and worked as a nurse specialising in orthopedics was the genial front-of-house and greeting presence.
Looking out over Kinsale town and harbour now, Kieran and Anne remark on how much development has progressed in the impressive view, including the Kinsale Community School and playing pitches; Kinsale Sports and Community Centre; all the housing by Commogue Marsh, and the crown of Compass Hill.
Oh, and there’s lots of waterborne and harbour activity too.
At the €1m+ price level, even in Kinsale, a property has to have something a bit more special, especially one in a settled development where that price point hasn’t previously been approached.
Up carpeted steps and with glass balusters above the kitchen island, this on-high eyrie has views to the harbour out of Velux windows, extensive library shelving, a work desk, and two ship-like beds, much loved by visiting grandchildren.
Outside in the neat grounds, an oak is a favourite, grown from an acorn brought back from South Africa, while two robotic lawnmowers silently go about their business, one in the front garden, the other behind, each with their own charging station; their paths never cross.
The patio door by the dual-aspect living room has a roll-out awning for al-fresco dining with views, and elegant, large, white marble fireplace.
That spotless workspace is in addition to a converted/upgraded garage with roller up and over door access, now in effect a utility room and pantry and which holds a host of provisions, dry and liquid, as well as banks of cooking appliances, mixers, blenders, fryers, the lot, plus catering-size pots and pans.
To the side is bedroom four, with its own private patio in front, ensuite behind and a walk-in wardrobe has a wall section which can readily be made into a doorway to give independent access for an au pair, visitor, family member, older parent, or fortunate offspring.