Cork florist is uprooting and selling her €695,000 home near Inniscarra Bridge 

HAVING trained as a florist in a city of colourful Victorian homes and inordinately steep hills, synonymous with that triumph of engineering, the Golden Gate Bridge, Sharon Fox was understandably torn about coming home.

Sure, she’d still have the hills, but could Cork ever really compete with the heady bay area culture of San Francisco, California’s most intoxicating city? Having spent a good portion of her twenties there, during which she built up a network of strong friendships, she was a little forlorn at the thought of coming home.

It took a bit of re-adjusting, but when she and her husband came across the house featured here, the couple, who own florists Fox Flowers, knew they could happily put down roots.

On a raised site, above the banks of the River Lee, Holmlee is visible to anyone crossing nearby Inniscarra Bridge. What’s striking about it, apart from the house itself, is the vast expanse of green between it and the river, and the way it sits so neatly into the wooded incline behind it, just below Wood Road.

Holmlee was built about 20 years ago by the daughter of members of a Cork medical dynasty, the Crottys, next door to where her father, the late GP Seán Crotty, then lived.

On nearly three quarters of an acre, the view towards the river is, and always will be, unimpeded, because while it sits atop a high embankment, the land below it low-lying, near the river, ensuring nothing will ever be built there.

Holmlee has never flooded and the test was the year the couple bought it, 2009, when the River Lee burst its banks and poured, in a torrent, onto the streets of Cork City, in what was truly a flood of biblical proportions.

It didn’t come near their home though and it’s been, literally, safe as houses, for as long as they’ve been there. In fact it was the proximity to the water that drew them to it in the first place – it has always been Sharon’s desire to live near water.

“When we walked into the front room and saw the beautiful view out the bay window, of the river, and the bridge and the woodland slopes of Inniscarra, it’s what made us fall in love with the house,” the couple say.

It’s an enviable location – walk to the end of the field towards the river and cross through the eye of Inniscarra Bridge and you’re straight into Ballincollig’s fantastic regional park.

“The park has been a fabulous resource for us, especially during covid, when we had to stay within 2km of our home. And it’s constantly improving. When we moved here first, there were no proper paths around the playing pitches and now there’s so much to do there. And the cycle path will eventually run all the way into County Hall,” Sharon says.

You don’t need to go to the regional park for kids’ play – there's plenty of scope in the grounds of the house for a trampoline/outdoor slide/lawn to play on.

For horse-mad youngsters, ponies regularly traverse the field below, as they head back to their stables in the house next door. For doggie-lovers, there’s a dedicated enclosure/dog run outside the back door, installed by the couple, as a safe place for their dogs to hang out during working hours.

Even in such a bucolic setting, the house is in no way remote – Ballincollig town centre is just minutes away and so is access to the south link road network, which has been a godsend for Sharon and her husband, particularly since they shifted their florist business five years ago from their shop on Model Farm Road to Ballycureen in Frankfield.

They’re on the move again now because the time is right for them to downsize and to get even closer to greater expanses of water, as they head west, closer to the coast.

“Leaving here will be gut-wrenching, it’s so tranquil and private and the scenery is so stunning and we will be sad to leave our neighbours. But we’re at a time when we want to simplify our lives and get closer to the beach,” the couple say.

The light-filled home they leave behind is a generous size and perfectly designed for a family, with scope to extend more, if new owners wished to do so. As it stands, there’s a fine open-plan area downstairs, which has been ideal for staging family events.

Double doors can be opened up between the kitchen and front dining room and more double doors open into a southwest-facing, bright and airy sunroom/playroom. There’s a separate reception room too, a downstairs bedroom and bathroom, and a really decent utility/cloakroom, as well as that all-important home office, or fourth bedroom, depending on requirements.

Upstairs, the main bedroom looks to the river and new owners might opt to fit a picture window to take full advantage of the views. There's a walk-in closet too and a generous family bathroom and a second upstairs bedroom.

Selling the house is Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald and she says it’s a ready-to-go family home in a very special setting, while still near all the amenities a family needs, such as schools, public transport, sports facilities, playgrounds, retail.

With a guide price of €695,000, she’s expecting strong interest from families looking to trade-up.

VERDICT: Idyllic setting for this fine family home.