€445k to worship at Cork's Ballintemple 'period lite' No 3

CORK’S settled southside suburb Ballintemple is quite the buzzy place right now – and here’s a chance to buy into the location, in a period-style house, at a reasonable price level.

Front reception with double sash in bay window, ceiling coving, rose and original fireplace

No 3 Ardfoyle Place is a 1930s era, mid-terraced home in the very heart of Ballintemple, opposite Longboats bar.

A foggy morning scene at Marina Park, Ballintemple, Cork City with Pairc Ui Chaoimh hidden in dense November fog. Pic: Larry Cummins

It’s just south of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, on the Blackrock village end of the long and leafy Blackrock Road, with its myriad mature trees in private gardens set for spring blossoming, yet within a walk of the city and minutes from the Marina.

Just days on the market, the three-bedroomed home is already stirring interest from “an eclectic mix”, says auctioneer Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, who guides at €445,000 and says “it’s perfect for people seeking the period ‘look’.”

At that, he’s getting interest from traders down and first-time buyers with a reasonable budget to spend, and even though it is F rated in the BER stakes, with well-kept original sash windows, it doesn’t seem to need much immediate extra work.

Tiled hall once past original door with glazed circle inserts

It’s also appealing to those who want to ‘trade in’ to a uber-convenient suburb, on a bus route and with easy walking and cycling commute options too to the city, or to office parks in Blackrock/Mahon.

No 3 is at the Blackrock end of the terrace of ten Edwardian style homes, gable fronted with timbered tops, tudor style, with pleasant dash and painted render facades. It has two-storey bay window, with paired sliding sashes on both levels in part-covered porches with turned wooden spindles above as a decorative feature, and has the original front door with brassware and circular window, divided into ten, frosted sections.

Rear reception

There’s a lot of authenticity kept at No 3: the two, separate ground floor reception rooms have original fireplaces, each individual, each aesthetically correct, and two of the first floor bedrooms also have fireplaces, ornate painted cast iron ones with tiled inserts. Those two bedrooms are each doubles, while the third, to the front, is definitely a single third bedroom size-wise.

Both No 3 and 4 have been reroofed at some stage, and several of the neighbours appear to have accessed attic rooms, with Veluxes visible front and back along the terrace.

Kitchen at No 3 is on the dated side

They all face south, more or less, with mature front gardens giving a nice set-back from the quite busy road outside by the Blackrock Road junction with Beaumont Drive by lively local bar Longboats. For car owners, the good news is that there’s a cul de sac back lane which has provided parking “since the year dot,” according to selling agent Brian Olden.

And, the access to this useful parking spot is of none other than the coincidentally named Park Avenue! Little used, it links the Blackrock Road back down by CAB/Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as well as looping back around to Ardfoyle Avenue.

Main bedroom

The grounds still attached to Ardfoyle Convent are a gem, and a breathing lung. The convent, built as private house in the 1770s, and thus 250 years old now, was acquired by the African Missions order in 1913 and is now occupied by the Missionary Order of Our Lady of Apostles, who opened an International Garden there last year, to allow families living in direct provision grow foods associated with their home country and cuisines. (A horticulture course in growing organic fruit and veg starts March 10.)

The International Garden Centre at Ardfoyle Convent, Ballintemple celebrates its first harvest.

No 3 has an enclosed back garden, with rear lane access, overlooked by small ‘wings’ off the kitchen (likely to be updated by next owners) and rear reception room. For those who rather their food ready to go, there’s the deli Basil 200 yards away from Ardfoyle Place. “It’s a fantastic addition, and there’s been a great regeneration in bars and services around Ballintemple and Blackrock in the last few years,” says Mr Olden. The Price Register shows two other resales at Ardfoyle Place in the last decade. No 8 made an even €400,000 in 2021, and the end terrace No 1 sold back in 2016 for €420,000, while around the corner a detached home which featured here previously called Glenbower sold in 2022 for €995,000, just under the €1m mark.

VERDICT: Period lite? The Price Register shows over 30 resales (mostly Victorian/Edwardian homes) with a Blackrock address selling for €1m or more: here’s a chance to buy into the location for less than half that.