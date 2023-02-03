€445k to worship at Cork's Ballintemple 'period lite' No 3

|
Ballintemple, Cork City
|
€445,000
|
Size
|
93 sq m (1,001 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
F
CORK’S settled southside suburb Ballintemple is quite the buzzy place right now – and here’s a chance to buy into the location, in a period-style house, at a reasonable price level.
It’s just south of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, on the Blackrock village end of the long and leafy Blackrock Road, with its myriad mature trees in private gardens set for spring blossoming, yet within a walk of the city and minutes from the Marina.
It’s also appealing to those who want to ‘trade in’ to a uber-convenient suburb, on a bus route and with easy walking and cycling commute options too to the city, or to office parks in Blackrock/Mahon.
There’s a lot of authenticity kept at No 3: the two, separate ground floor reception rooms have original fireplaces, each individual, each aesthetically correct, and two of the first floor bedrooms also have fireplaces, ornate painted cast iron ones with tiled inserts. Those two bedrooms are each doubles, while the third, to the front, is definitely a single third bedroom size-wise.
They all face south, more or less, with mature front gardens giving a nice set-back from the quite busy road outside by the Blackrock Road junction with Beaumont Drive by lively local bar Longboats. For car owners, the good news is that there’s a cul de sac back lane which has provided parking “since the year dot,” according to selling agent Brian Olden.
The grounds still attached to Ardfoyle Convent are a gem, and a breathing lung. The convent, built as private house in the 1770s, and thus 250 years old now, was acquired by the African Missions order in 1913 and is now occupied by the Missionary Order of Our Lady of Apostles, who opened an International Garden there last year, to allow families living in direct provision grow foods associated with their home country and cuisines. (A horticulture course in growing organic fruit and veg starts March 10.)
No 3 has an enclosed back garden, with rear lane access, overlooked by small ‘wings’ off the kitchen (likely to be updated by next owners) and rear reception room. For those who rather their food ready to go, there’s the deli Basil 200 yards away from Ardfoyle Place. “It’s a fantastic addition, and there’s been a great regeneration in bars and services around Ballintemple and Blackrock in the last few years,” says Mr Olden. The Price Register shows two other resales at Ardfoyle Place in the last decade. No 8 made an even €400,000 in 2021, and the end terrace No 1 sold back in 2016 for €420,000, while around the corner a detached home which featured here previously called Glenbower sold in 2022 for €995,000, just under the €1m mark.