On your marks for a Ringaskiddy start - new homes from €330,000

A NICHE development of just 30 homes, where the first phase of building is all but finished, Port na Rinne in Ringaskiddy is a tasty offering for anyone shopping for a first home.

Comprised of three-bed semis and terraced/mid terrace houses, the developers, Dwellings, (formerly Genesis Homes Developments Ltd) pride themselves on quality builds with excellent finishes.

To this end, each home has an air-to-water heat pump system and underfloor heating on the ground floor and comes with a coveted A2 energy rating. Internal finishes include solid timber staircases and oak doors.

Measuring just under 1,000 sq ft, accommodation includes open plan living downstairs (kitchen/dining/living room) with French doors off the dining area to the rear garden.

The main bedroom is ensuite and there’s a guest loo downstairs and a family bathroom upstairs.

The houses are grouped around three sides of a public green/play area between St Carthage Place and Priest’s Avenue, which is set well back from Main Street and the busy N28 roadway, behind Ferryview Park.

Estate agents Cohalan Downing are selling Port na Rinne and are currently taking registrations of interest as the first dozen homes near completion. Agents Suzanne Tyrrell and Jackie Cohalan say Ringaskiddy, an old fishing village just 16km from Cork City, is on the up-and-up, with a new €89m cargo terminal and a new M28 motorway planned to connect the city and the lower harbour.

It's also where the National Maritime College is based, as well as a passenger ferry service to Roscoff. Pharma is a huge employer in the area too.

Cork Airport can be reached in under 10 minutes and bustling Carrigaline town centre is eight minutes away. In Ringaskiddy itself, the arrival in 2018 of the well-got Perry Street Café was a welcome boon for both locals and those travelling out on the ferry.

More information: Cohalan Downing Tel: 0214277717 or Email: info@coholandowning.ie