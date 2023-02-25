Living over the Shop: small job should have large impact after renewal at Cork's 57 Oliver Plunkett Street

SWEET goods, in a small parcel — that’s the restoration success of 57 Oliver Plunkett Street, in the glacially-paced recovering heart of Cork city centre, a winning case study writ small of conservation of a commercial premises and delivery of a ‘Living over the Shop’, high quality apartment, both now up to let individually.

A former shoe-shop on the corner of Oliver Plunkett Street and Princes Street, and empty for a number of years and even longer derelict overhead, No 57 with its distinctive mid 1900s green Vitrolite Pilkington glass façade above small mosaics under the windows, was acquired at auction by an active overseas investor who’s been steadily picking up older-era Cork buildings with a canny eye and now, on the evidence here, a sensitivity for conservation.

First floor living space in the two-bed A-rated apartment, to let via agent Tirza Hourihane for €2,250 pm

Swiss-based, the low-profile investor has bought traditional shops on St Patrick Street opposite Merchants Quay, along Oliver Plunkett Street at Nos 21-23, and at 67/69 on the South Mall, where a plan for apartments is being considered, hints estate agent Dennis Guerin who has acted on the investor’s behalf and as his ‘man on the ground’ over a four-year period.

Before.... Original windows matched

Under cover: architect John Butt of Brian O'Kennedy consultants oversaw the detailed work

A welcome return to the street, in rude good health with an A3 energy-rated 640 sq ft two-bed apartment above a 323 sq ft corner shop, it’s the smallest such project delivering badly needed overhead residential accommodation in a city building handled of late by BOK’s John Butt.

First floor view from 57 Oliver Plunkett Street

He reveals in a discussion with the Irish Examiner that he is also working on 14 apartments planned for the good-looking old Bank of Ireland building on Bridge Street, five apartments over the old bow-fronted former AIB branch at 67 St Patrick Street by Waterstones, seven apartments over Finns Corner on Grand Parade, more apartments across the street in the ornate corner building (former ICS) on Grand Parade and ‘Pana’, as well as three apartments at the old Cruiscin Lán bar on Douglas Street.

Purchase for overseas investor and rebirth overseen by estate agent Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co

Here at No 57, helping facilitate the living over the shop division was the existence of a separate access to the upper floors, on Princes Street, with the shop itself accessed at the corner, at an angled door with retained display windows on both streets.

Before (No 57 was bought at auction for €250,000)

Decades ago, there had been three second-floor bedrooms; now, there are two larger ones, with an open plan kitchen/living/dining at the mid level, with replacement triple glazed windows in hardwood frames, Georgian beaded ones six-over-six on Princes Street, and twin one-over one sashes on OPS: “It seemed both building elevations were designed differently across the corner to respect the street it was part of, so it was decided to keep these window styles on their respective elevations,” says Mr Butt.

A3 BER rating was well earned

There’s now a commercial style membrane roof up top, with PV solar panels visible through a roof light for generating electricity, highly efficient electric heating, a charming original cast iron fireplace with yellow tiles is restored and back in situ, rotten floors were replaced and insulated for sound, with walls finished with breathable insulation.

Stairs were able to be retained by build crew Petram Construction

Better than new, it has CAT 6 data cabling, Alexa/Google Assist controls over services, Grohe bathroom fittings, carpet and oak herringbone floors, and ‘pure Cork’ city views from each window, while the original winder stairs was able to be saved and stairwells kept intact.

The work was done by David O’Flynn of Petram Construction and a skilled crew, that all pay tribute to can-do skills and care, over a five-month time span with great reported cooperation from Cork City Council for necessary covering over for the major five month rebuild.

Neighbours now need work.....

Broken original Vitrolite glass was replaced with matching tough green glass after Northside Glass delivered six samples to choose from, later tweaked to the final result, secured by pristine stainless steel trim and clips, while the black and few green mosaic tiles are as they’ve been for decades. (Irish pharmacies loved glass and tile facades, observes John Butt.)

Old Tullamore Stores signage found under the glass on Princes Street side

During the work, traces of previous use as ‘Tullamore Stores’ was revealed under the glass, painted on timber: at one stage the Vitrolite also extended over 56 Oliver Plunkett Street, when the two buildings were O’Connors Shoes at ground, but in separate ownership. Also smartened up is No 55, which now links to Quinlan Seafood restaurant on Princes St.

No 49/50 the old Liam Ruiseal four-storey 5,000 sq ft bookshop at the corner with Marlboro Street sold four years ago for over €1m to Here’s Health chain and still awaits its own rebirth, idle now for half a decade.....

What's cooking?

Architect John Butts says the client at 57 was very hands on, visiting preferred interior showrooms to select most items himself and “always showed great respect for the building and had trust in our office as designers and the builders’ competence”.

Estate agent Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co has the 320 sq ft corner shop here under active viewing for a range of possible traders, quoting a rent of €34,000 (rates at €4,700 pa) and colleague Tirza Hourihane has the two-bed superbly comfortable apartment at €2,250 per month, with the city buzz on reinvented foodie strip Princes Street at its base.

VERDICT: Small parcel, and best of goods, all a shoo-in at the former shoe shop.