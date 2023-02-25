€1.2m Adare mansion with tennis court could be your Ryder-Cup tee-up 

CANNY investors looking to cash in on lucrative property rentals when Adare hosts the prestigious Ryder Cup in four years time might spot an opportunity at Beech Hall. A prodigiously large six-bedroom, six bathroom home, in grounds to die for, plenty big for a helicopter landing, it sounds ready-made for the occasion.

Those willing to play the long game might think about investing now and recouping a chunk of their money when tens of thousands of visitors swarm to the midwest for the biennial golf contest between Europe and America in 2027. Official websites offering properties to rent for the event are quoting prices of €50,000 for homes not near as close to Adare Manor Ryder Cup venue as this one.

Alternatively, for those looking in the greater Limerick area for a splendid family home and not an investment opportunity, Beech Hall fits that bill too. It’s what it was built as, by Vanessa Kellet of Kildimo-based Kellet Interiors, who grew up down the road.

“We were locals and I spotted the site – 3.86 acres – and bought it about 20 years ago and built the house through direct labour. I was pregnant at the time and I think if I hadn’t been, I’d have made it half the size,” Vanessa laughs.

Aerial view of house and grounds

“In saying that, the idea was to build the final family home and that’s what it was,” she adds.

Her kids, Luke and Amy, had what she describes as “the biggest playpen in Kilcornan”, an outdoor tennis court, the perfect corral for smallies. “My kids spent hours cycling their bikes around it, along with all the neighbours’ kids. None of us actually took up tennis!,” Vanessa laughs.

There’s a basketball court too at the far end of the tennis court to practise shooting hoops.

The grounds, surrounded by natural stone boundaries, with all the stonework, including on the house itself, done by local stone mason Pat Costello, and large patio areas built by local man Joe Rigney, also include the ruins of an old stone cottage.

It was home to the Guerin family who organised dancing at the nearby five crossroads in the early 19th century. That practise was resurrected before covid and the old Guerin dancing platform returned to use for an afternoon of music and dance (see photograph).

Vanessa believes the old Guerin home is ripe for restoration and could make a great granny flat.

Not that you’d need more accommodation - Beech Hall itself is 4,370 sq ft and has a series of big rooms: sitting room, lounge, TV room, kitchen, utility, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and five ensuite bedrooms upstairs, one with a walk-in wardrobe.

Overhead again is fully floored and could make an ideal games room. In saying that, there’s a pool room in one of the reception rooms and also a fully-equipped bar.

There are other extras: an outdoor hot tub screened by trees and a stone wall, a double detached garage and a mature orchard with apples, plums, pear trees. Despite the site size, Vanessa says she did most of the gardening herself, with a ride-on lawnmower.

She’s selling up now as her children are reared – Jack is a graduate software developer at Jaguar Land Rover in Shannon and Amy will head for University of Limerick next September.

She says Beech Hall was a wonderful family home, surrounded by terrific amenities such as Curraghchase forest park (walking distance) and less than a 10 minute drive to Adare village, with easy access to Limerick/Foynes/Shannon Airport.

The guide price for Beech Hall is €1.2m and selling agent Tony Barry of Barry Auctioneers says there’s already interest from the US due to the Ryder Cup.

VERDICT: Fabulous setting for a cracking family home with heaps of extras, convenient to Adare. Could also be a health retreat/B&B.