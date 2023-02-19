Energy efficient, extended €455,000 Frankfield family home ticks all the right boxes

POSSESSED of all the attributes sought by current home buyers – turnkey, good BER, extension already done – viewings are taking place at a great rate at this Parkgate four-bed.

Traders-up in the Frankfield area are to the fore at No 98 East Avenue which has the attraction of being detached and the added benefit of a two-storey extension.

Extended kitchen diner

The extension resulted in a new and stylish dining area downstairs, open-plan to the kitchen, with a lovely, warm redbrick feature wall and a glass sliding door to the rear garden.

Overhead, it created a very big bedroom which selling agent Jeremy Murphy, of Jeremy Murphy & Associates, points out could be re-modelled to include an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

Mr Murphy, who is guiding the 146 sq m home at €455,000, says it’s “a charming home, tastefully designed, finished to a high standard”.

Bright and airy, No 98 overlooks a green and has a decent rear garden with a patio area.

Mr Murphy says he’s been busy showing the house to families, particularly those looking to trade up in the locality. He points out that it has a good B3 BER, as cavity walls have been pumped and the boiler replaced, with zoned gas central heating.

Homes with a B3 rating or better can apply for a green mortgage, with banks offering a discount on fixed rate options.

Frankfield has two large supermarkets, schools and a regular bus service to Douglas and Cork City centre.

VERDICT: Detached, extended four-bed is ideal family trade-up.