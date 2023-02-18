Marble sills, marble hall and Nagle Tiles' connection, €1.4m The Laurels has a stellar site on Model Farm Road

THERE’S a good chance The Laurels is the only house in Cork City with marble windowsills. The odds are slim too of there being many more with a Carrera marble hall. “Them’s the breaks”, as Boris Johnson might say, of being part of a family where knowing your tiles was in the bloodline.

One half of the couple that built The Laurels in the 1980s was the late Michael Nagle, whose family business, Nagle Tiles, had a showroom in nearby Victoria Cross.

Hailing from Glasheen, his marital home was off Model Farm Road, at the city end, an important distinction to make, as Model Farm Road is about 5km long.

This particular pitch was an extremely convenient one, very close to the family business and to schools and third-level education such as UCC and Cork Regional Technical College, now Munster Technological University, having successfully built on its academic programmes over the years.

Carrera marble hallway

The 1970s and ’80s were a period of considerable development in the Wilton/Bishopstown/Model Farm Road area — Cork Regional Hospital, now CUH, opened in 1978 and Wilton Shopping Centre in 1979 — and, against a backdrop of growing demand for housing in the area, it was a timely decision by Michael and Lillian to buy this prime site.

Knowledge of the area meant he knew a good site when he saw one and in 1984, he and his wife Lillian bought the land upon which to build their home.

“My late husband grew up on this side of the city so he knew what he was doing,” Lillian Nagle Walsh says.

They bought in what is now Laurel Bank and built their 3,500 sq ft detached home at the bottom of a leafy laneway, which is part of the property. There are only two other houses on the laneway, each with a right-of-way. You’d hardly know the lane is there, just off the intersection of Highfield Lawn, Convent Road, and Laurel Bank.

When the couple bought in ’84 there was a football pitch behind them and countryside close at hand, with none of the newer developments like Court Cairn to be seen. They put a lot of thought into the kind of home they wanted and it was 1988 before it was built.

“Michael wanted something unpredictable, with angles rather than straight lines. He didn’t want it so that callers to the front door could see straight into the rooms and the house is designed to achieve that,” Lillian says.

“Michael wanted privacy and he got it in spades,” she adds. The privacy is one of the qualities she most likes about the location.

They hired the go-to architect of the day, the since-retired Roddy Hogan, who and he came up with a design that made good use of the site and its orientation, spreading the house over two connected wings, with rooms hidden from external view by curves and internal walls.

The layout also created an enclosed and private back garden, with room for a patio made of lovely old reclaimed roof slates, a putting green (put to good use by a household of avid golfers) and a mixture of lawn and hard landscaping. It’s very well done, with the original layout down to the expertise of Des Nangle of nearby Nangles Nurseries.

Inside is a quirky mix of twists and turns and split-levels to increase ceiling heights. One of a number of doors off the entrance hall opens into a 35 sq m open plan kitchen/dining/living space which defies geometric classification.

Eye-catching blue-grey German ceramic floor tiles pick up the blueish-green hue of the kitchen units.

Kitchen/diner/lounge

An Aga takes pride of place.

“It’s the heart of the kitchen. I grew up in Kildare and we had an Aga. It’s a way of life,” Lillian says.

Two steps lead from the kitchen to a back hall where there’s room for a piano under the stairs.

Piano under the back stairs

A family room with patio doors to the rear garden is off the back hall and there’s a fine utility room too.

Family room

At the top of the staircase (one of two at The Laurels) is a huge double bedroom with four velux windows leaving in oceans of light.

The bathroom off it is tiled floor-to-ceiling with grey Carrera marble, as is the adjoining shower room. The bedroom and bathroom are in a self-contained area, off one side of the staircase, perfect for guests or an au pair.

At the opposite side of the landing is a curved corridor into which are built nine separate storage cupboards (The Laurels was a terrific home for games of hide-and-seek, all those cupboards and two staircases to make your escape). Bedrooms line the other side of the corridor and there’s a home office too. All of the upstairs is fine and bright thanks to good use of velux windows.

At the end of the corridor, the second set of stairs, a spiral staircase brings you back to the ground floor, to the spacious main bedroom with a double patio door and a picture window overlooking the garden.

An armchair next to a sliding door is Lillian’s favourite spot.

Main bedroom with sliding door to rear garden

“If I had a red disc [like the one used by homeowners in RTÉ series Home of the Year, which returned to our screens this week] this is where I would put it,” she says.

Off the main bedroom is a huge dressing room and a bathroom with jacuzzi bath. There are six bedrooms in all and five bathrooms, which worked well in a family of four girls. The guest WC, off the entrance hall, is tiled with pink Carrera marble.

The Laurels is a home with lots of doors, with both front and back door at the same side of the house. It comes with a reasonably good energy rating, a C2, having had walls pumped and extra insulation laid in the attic.

The rear garden is southwest facing and gets plenty of sunlight.

Out front, the driveway, with ample parking, is gravel and the gravel extends down the lane. A row of hornbeam trees screens The Laurels from the neighbours out front and the laneway is lined with Laurel hedging. Towering copper beeches act as a shield to the rear. Jasmine, perfumed all summer, grows rich and thick up one side of the front door.

Jasmine grows up along the front door

“You get the scent as soon as you get out of the car,” Lillian says.

The Laurels was a fabulous family home she says, terrific for entertaining, with plenty of room for friends to sleep over and great scope for parties. It’s where they celebrated milestone birthdays and post-wedding celebrations.

Great for entertaining

Large living room

And because it’s on the city end of Model Farm Road, it took just 25 minutes to walk to work in town in the mornings. Moreover, the bus service is excellent, with five bus routes nearby, including to Douglas, Crosshaven, and Kent railway station. Schools are plentiful too: St Catherine’s girls’ national school is a short walk and secondary schools include Mount Mercy for girls and Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh in Bishopstown for boys.

Sam Kington of Casey and Kingston Auctioneers says The Laurels, which he is guiding at €1.4m, is “an exceptional family home in an exceptional location” where not even the traffic on busy Model Farm Road can be heard. It’s ideally suited to a medic working at Cork University Hospital or the Bon Secours on Western Road or to an academic at UCC or MTU, or someone working at nearby Cork Business and Technological Park.

VERDICT: Superbly located large family home with novel design features. Expect strong interest from traders-up, including re-locators from home and abroad.