Want a 'traditional' house but not a garden to tend? Try €330k Welwyn three-bed

DO you like your houses more than you like apartments, but don’t have the time, or the energy for a garden that usually comes with the package?

Rear is open, beyond the patio, to a communal rear open green

If so, cast an eye over 77 Welwyn, a three-bed home on communal and cared for grounds, part of a short block of six homes that’s a mix of ground floor apartments (2) and duplexes (2) in the middle, bookended on either side by two houses, of which No 77 is one.

Living room at 77 Welwyn

It’s part of the large Maryborough Woods development done in the early 2000s by O’Brien & O’Flynn and which brought a quite diverse mix of homes of all sizes and types to a landbank alongside Douglas Golf Club.

File pic Maryborough Woods, Douglas. Picture: Denis Scannell

Family-owned No 77 is a 1,150 sq ft three-bed, end-terrace home in excellent order, says selling agent Tirza Hourihane of Frank V Murphy & Co, and she guides at €330,000.

Kitchen with patio access

Inside, it’s got a familiar layout of a typical three-bed semi-d, with an en suite main bedroom, and guest WC, and double aspect main living room with bay window and fireplace.

There’s tended planting up to the front door, and behind the full-width dining/kitchen area has a glazed door to a patio, with a paddock-sized open communal grass area beyond

VERDICT: Extremely low-maintenance exterior of dash and brick, while service charges are a quite modest €590 pa, a cost many viewers won’t mind paying to have someone else cut the grass/mow the meadow.