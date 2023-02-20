Want a 'traditional' house but not a garden to tend? Try €330k Welwyn three-bed

|
Maryborough Woods, Douglas, Cork
€330,000
Size
107 sq m (1,150 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
C2
If so, cast an eye over 77 Welwyn, a three-bed home on communal and cared for grounds, part of a short block of six homes that’s a mix of ground floor apartments (2) and duplexes (2) in the middle, bookended on either side by two houses, of which No 77 is one.
It’s part of the large Maryborough Woods development done in the early 2000s by O’Brien & O’Flynn and which brought a quite diverse mix of homes of all sizes and types to a landbank alongside Douglas Golf Club.
Inside, it’s got a familiar layout of a typical three-bed semi-d, with an en suite main bedroom, and guest WC, and double aspect main living room with bay window and fireplace.