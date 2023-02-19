€275k Keyser's Court apartment sits across the river from Cork Event Centre 

CORK City’s Viking past is recalled in the name, and setting, of Keyser’s Court, while to the front, the apartment building faces the city’s future entertainment hub... hopefully.

The lovely Lee

Set on French’s Quay, across the River Lee’s south channel from the long-awaited Events Centre, Keyser’s Court is a mid-1990s building with ground-floor retail and apartments overhead, on four levels.

Now, the owner-occupied No 8 has come to market, with its occupants since 2015 set to move to a new home and auctioneer Patricia Stokes guides the immaculately cared-for, second-storey 715 sq ft two-bed at €275,000.

On a historic city walking route by the South Gate Bridge and below Barrack Street, it’s to the back of the brick-faced building, with some very old neighbours to its west, under the star-shaped Elizabeth Fort, with St Fin Barre’s Cathedral a few hundred metres further on.

Looking towards the site of the Events Centre off South Main Street, Cork.

Closer is Keyser’s Hill, with the word “keyser” a very old Viking derivative meaning a lane leading to a quay or river, and the name keyser also crops up in spots like Waterford, Wexford, Dublin, and Drogheda.

No 8 has single-aspect rooms all facing south, off a 20’ long entrance hall so they look away from the river and Events Centre setting. There is also lift and stair access.

Bathroom is refreshed and retiled

There’s a glazed, sliding patio door to a railed screen in the bright living/dining/kitchen, with white units, and each of the two bedrooms is carpeted, while the extensively tiled and upgraded bathroom has a shower over the bath.

There’s electric heating, and auctioneer Ms Stokes says the secure apartment’s top order, and location, are driving early interest.

The Price Register shows several resales at Keyser’s Court, including No 4 which made €255,000 in 2022, and No 2 fetched €290,000 in 2021.

Kaiser Chiefs

VERDICT: The city is right on the doorstep, as are services and amenities, in an historic quarter proud of its roots, and impatiently awaiting lights, cameras, action, and activity at the Events Centre. Indie rockers the Kaiser Chiefs, perhaps?