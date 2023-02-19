€275k Keyser's Court apartment sits across the river from Cork Event Centre 

|
French's Quay, Cork city
|
€275,000
|
Size
|
66 sq m (715 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C3
Set on French’s Quay, across the River Lee’s south channel from the long-awaited Events Centre, Keyser’s Court is a mid-1990s building with ground-floor retail and apartments overhead, on four levels.
On a historic city walking route by the South Gate Bridge and below Barrack Street, it’s to the back of the brick-faced building, with some very old neighbours to its west, under the star-shaped Elizabeth Fort, with St Fin Barre’s Cathedral a few hundred metres further on.
There’s a glazed, sliding patio door to a railed screen in the bright living/dining/kitchen, with white units, and each of the two bedrooms is carpeted, while the extensively tiled and upgraded bathroom has a shower over the bath.
The Price Register shows several resales at Keyser’s Court, including No 4 which made €255,000 in 2022, and No 2 fetched €290,000 in 2021.