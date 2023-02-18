€1,000 a day would buy you this well-done €365k Elden apartment in a year

|
Maryborough Hill Douglas, Cork
€365,000
Size
107 sq m (1,145 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
B2
Elden was developed in the mid to late 2000s by O’Flynn Construction, who had bought a private home of that name in a private deal, on five acres, above Maryborough House in Douglas, and developed houses and apartments, with the latter released as the market plunged.
A first floor apartment with a B2 BER, and basement parking, it looks out over landscaped grounds and greenery, with views from the bedrooms over the former grounds of Maryborough House (now an hotel) and the very large one-off homes built in the period home’s orchard (one of which, on a double site, sold last year off market for €2.4m.)
Here, at 61 Elden, there’s c 1,150 sq ft, with a sheltered balcony with hardwood decking, en suite main bedroom plus second bathroom and bedroom, with open plan living/kitchen/dining, while heating is gas fired, and there’s an intercom/alarm.