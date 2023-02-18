€1,000 a day would buy you this well-done €365k Elden apartment in a year

ONE of Cork’s best finished apartment schemes is largely off-radar, except to occupiers and visitors, as it’s pretty much out of sight – you only really get glimpses of it through trees.

61 Elden has a €365,000 AMV

Elden was developed in the mid to late 2000s by O’Flynn Construction, who had bought a private home of that name in a private deal, on five acres, above Maryborough House in Douglas, and developed houses and apartments, with the latter released as the market plunged.

Balcony at 61 Elden

Nevertheless, the Price Register shows 72 sales across all types since 2010, including that of the two-bed apartment No 61 showing as selling in 2016 for €305,000.

Now, it’s back for sale, listed with a €365,000 AMV with auctioneer Tirza Hourihane of Frank V Murphy & Co, who says it’s been well finished and tended.

Sunny nook

A first floor apartment with a B2 BER, and basement parking, it looks out over landscaped grounds and greenery, with views from the bedrooms over the former grounds of Maryborough House (now an hotel) and the very large one-off homes built in the period home’s orchard (one of which, on a double site, sold last year off market for €2.4m.)

Kitchen/living

Here, at 61 Elden, there’s c 1,150 sq ft, with a sheltered balcony with hardwood decking, en suite main bedroom plus second bathroom and bedroom, with open plan living/kitchen/dining, while heating is gas fired, and there’s an intercom/alarm.

VERDICT: Lovely leafy location, and secure, but there’s annual service charges of €3,300 to consider, over €60 a week….