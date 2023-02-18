Come graze on the delights of €895k upgraded Cork home at The Paddocks

HERE’S the really good news: You won’t have to do a thing of any other substance other than move in and unpack at 10 The Paddocks. Its owners, who only bought here back in 2016, haven’t sat on their laurels, they’ve been busy doing upgrades.

Tiered garden at 10 The Paddocks

And now, they are on the move, again.

The family bought here in the late-1980s-developed scheme at the foot of Douglas’s Maryborough Hill in 2016, with the Price Register showing they paid a recorded €710,000 for the four-bed home, just over 2,200 sq ft, and with great attic rooms added to the mix.

Open, bright and airy

Now over 30 years old, the detached family home is within a five-minute walk of the Fingerpost, or Maryborough House Hotel, and is attractively mature on the outside, with ivies up the part-brick part- dash facade. It is a design by architect Roderick Hogan who also bought in The Paddocks for his own family home “back in the day”.

Adaptable attic

The scheme, with a mix of house types including short terraces, was notable at the time of its launch with several showhouses opening up, to enormous foot traffic from intending buyers, and from more general noseybags (ahem, guilty here in the latter category), and the threat to new carpets was at least partially minimised by the request to wear plastic blue shoe covers. Oh, the sophistication!

Sacre bleu

Rolling along the decades, it will be viewing by appointment only at No 10, which is expensively freshened up, pretty much up to date top to toe on the inside and it’s fresh to market too with estate agents Brian Olden and John Corbett of Cohalan Downing, who guide at €895,000.

While Mr Olden knows No 10 well, it appears to have changed more than subtly every time he visits to sell, as in fact it is his third time offering the same house in the upmarket estate, since 2007.

When it was listed in 2007, it was priced at €1.1m, but as that was before Price Register transparency days, it’s not publicly known what it fetched at the time, but sell it did.

Sunroom had a solid roof with Veluxes added

It’s dipped from that peak-time sale to its interim owner, obviously, given the dive the market took from 2008, and it next sold to its current and now departing owners in 2016, when it made €710k, broadly in line with the price bands of the day.

Prior to that, No 14 had sold for €680,000 in 2014, and the same year No 17 sold for €747,000. Later, No 21 sold in 2017 for €720,000, and No 3 sold in 2022 for recorded €791,000.

No 15 The Paddocks featured in these pages in Covid times, guided at €950,000 but it tipped over the €1m mark, showing in February 2022 at €1.02m. No 17 turned up on the Price Register at €1.6m back in 2012, but sources say that wasn’t a real market sale, more likely an asset transfer, before it did sell in the market in 2014 for the €747,000 mentioned above.

All that number and price crunching is kind of relevant as No 10 is guided at €895,000, needs no further work, and the Maryborough Hill hinterland has seen some very strong prices paid once more in recent years (more on that later).

Kitchen at 10 The Paddocks

It’s likely to get good bidding traction, especially given the current paucity of supply and the market expectation that 2023 might see low volumes of good trade-up city homes becoming available as vendors are fearful of selling and not being able to buy back in at some other levels and could also find renting in any intervening sell/buy period problematic.

No 10’s owners are trading further up, it’s understood, and in their care for the past six or seven years it has gotten upgrades such as new flooring (herringbone in the kitchen/living/dining), triple glazing, wood-burning stoves, and an existing rear sunroom has been given a more permanent and heat-retaining roof, tiled up top, with Velux window to keep the light flowing in, and the BER is a C2.

It’s set on a sloping site, south to the back where the bright rear is professionally landscaped and tiered, with cobblelock paving in front and, like several other Paddocks’ designs, the inside has a slight split level in its ground floor living layout, with three steps upwards halfway into the central hall, allowing for 2.9m ceiling height at the front.

Front reception room

There’s a room/den/office to the left, via French doors, with bay window, and on the right is a larger (c 19’ by 12’) living room, with a Stovax wood-burning stove set into a pale marble fireplace. This room also has a bay window overlooking the approach/front drive and both these rooms have polished wood floors.

Behind is the more open and airy kitchen/living/dining, with new luxury vinyl tile (LVT) oak-style herringbone floors used extensively and making the rooms cohere, right as far as the glazed gable end to the sun room/dining room.

A bit more midships is the kitchen, with painted units and a mix of timber and granite-topped units and island, with side access, and there’s a family room to the side, housing a large L-shaped sofa facing a Jotul wood-burning stove set against an indigo blue-painted back wall, a match for the blue on the kitchen island.

There’s also a utility and WC off the hall, while overhead are three/four first-floor bedrooms (one is used as a dressing room right now and one has an en suite) plus main family bathroom, with shower over the bath.

One of the top floor rooms

Go up one more flight of stairs and there are two further rooms, multi-purpose (one can be used as a bedroom, but it is not technically planning compliant to be described as such) with Velux rooflights to the back/south, each has Sliderobes and one has glazed partitions by the top floor.

There are great views towards the city of Cork over Douglas and intervening suburbs if planning could ever be secured for further rooflights in the house’s front roof section. The mid-level rooms (one of which has a bay window) give close to the same views.

Selling agents John Corbett and Brian Olden say the location is unrivalled and the decor’s in top order.

Apart from previously selling this house twice before, the same agency last year sold Clonard, a one-off modern rebuild at the foot of Marybrough Hill by Limetrees for €1.5m, and also sold Muir Wood at the far end of Maryborough Orchard, on a double site, the city’s top sale last year at €2.425m.

The Price Register shows 10 houses with a Maryborough Hill address making over €1m since 2010, and another one or two just shy of the always impressive €1m mark. Which side of it will No 10 fall, or how close might it inch?

VERDICT: Horses, and even racehorses grazed these fields up to the 1980s when owned by the Horgan livestock family. Now, it’s the properties at The Paddocks continue the pedigree lineage.