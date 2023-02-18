Come graze on the delights of €895k upgraded Cork home at The Paddocks

|
Maryborough Hill, Douglas, Cork
|
€895,000
|
Size
|
209 sq m (2,250 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C2
And now, they are on the move, again.
Now over 30 years old, the detached family home is within a five-minute walk of the Fingerpost, or Maryborough House Hotel, and is attractively mature on the outside, with ivies up the part-brick part- dash facade. It is a design by architect Roderick Hogan who also bought in The Paddocks for his own family home “back in the day”.
The scheme, with a mix of house types including short terraces, was notable at the time of its launch with several showhouses opening up, to enormous foot traffic from intending buyers, and from more general noseybags (ahem, guilty here in the latter category), and the threat to new carpets was at least partially minimised by the request to wear plastic blue shoe covers. Oh, the sophistication!
Rolling along the decades, it will be viewing by appointment only at No 10, which is expensively freshened up, pretty much up to date top to toe on the inside and it’s fresh to market too with estate agents Brian Olden and John Corbett of Cohalan Downing, who guide at €895,000.
While Mr Olden knows No 10 well, it appears to have changed more than subtly every time he visits to sell, as in fact it is his third time offering the same house in the upmarket estate, since 2007.
It’s dipped from that peak-time sale to its interim owner, obviously, given the dive the market took from 2008, and it next sold to its current and now departing owners in 2016, when it made €710k, broadly in line with the price bands of the day.
It’s likely to get good bidding traction, especially given the current paucity of supply and the market expectation that 2023 might see low volumes of good trade-up city homes becoming available as vendors are fearful of selling and not being able to buy back in at some other levels and could also find renting in any intervening sell/buy period problematic.
No 10’s owners are trading further up, it’s understood, and in their care for the past six or seven years it has gotten upgrades such as new flooring (herringbone in the kitchen/living/dining), triple glazing, wood-burning stoves, and an existing rear sunroom has been given a more permanent and heat-retaining roof, tiled up top, with Velux window to keep the light flowing in, and the BER is a C2.
There’s a room/den/office to the left, via French doors, with bay window, and on the right is a larger (c 19’ by 12’) living room, with a Stovax wood-burning stove set into a pale marble fireplace. This room also has a bay window overlooking the approach/front drive and both these rooms have polished wood floors.
Go up one more flight of stairs and there are two further rooms, multi-purpose (one can be used as a bedroom, but it is not technically planning compliant to be described as such) with Velux rooflights to the back/south, each has Sliderobes and one has glazed partitions by the top floor.