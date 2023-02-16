Seven Year Itch prompts €650,000 Ovens house sale

THE 'seven year itch' is a phrase we generally apply to relationships, but serial house builder Michael Buckley makes a case for homes too. The Bandon native has either built or bought a new home in or around every seven years since 1990.

The first was when he wed Louise in 1990 and they bought four acres in Ovens. They built the house featured here, Knockanemore, through direct labour and remained there until 1997.

A change of job took them to Killarney, they sold Knockanemore, and Michael built their second home, just outside the Kerry town. After another circa seven year interval, work took them to Adrahan, Co Galway, and house number three went up. And still they weren’t done. Further work opportunities beckoned, and they circled back to Cork in 2018. Life has a funny way, as Alanis Morissette might say, and lo and behold, they ended up back where they had started, at their original home in Knockanemore, which just happened to be on the market.

They bought it back, with plans to build what Michael declares (and Louise prays) will be their final home. He’s already building 200 yards away, and so Knockanemore is up for sale once more.

“It was pure coincidence that the house was for sale when we were looking to come back to Cork. We came back to Ovens because it was a lovely area when we lived there in the 1990s and it still is," Michael says.

The house was in need of some TLC when they bought it back in 2018 and being pros at this stage, they gave it a substantial revamp, putting in a new kitchen, two new stoves, new flooring, with the exception of the “good room” which was re-sanded and varnished.

They repainted the house, laid new carpets upstairs and removed double doors downstairs between a kitchen/dining room and additional living space/family room.

Double doors gave way to open-plan

“We had used that additional space as a playroom for our young daughter when we lived there originally and the doors were handy,” Michael says, but the open-plan layout suits better now.

Used to be a playroom

At more than 2,000 sq ft and sitting on 0.72 acres, the Knockanemore home is ideal for family, says selling agent Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald.

“What you are getting too is a very level site, ideal for playing football. And the location is great for a family with kids, a bit out of town, but also close to everything, school and sports facilities and just a five minute drive from Ballincollig town centre and near the Ballincollig bypass road,” Ms Healy says.

Munster Technological University, UCC, Cork University Hospital, Cork Airport and Macroom are a 15-minute car trip away.

It was this kind of convenience that informed the return of the Buckleys to the area when they bought back Knockanemore for €660,000 in 2018, along with two acres.

It’s on the market now for the slightly lower price of €650,000 with the site size reduced to 0.72 acres. Work done on the house in the interim is reflected in the guide.

Ms Healy says it’s “perfect for a buyer looking for country living not too far removed from the city”.

“What you will find in Ovens is a real sense of community, absolutely suitable for a family. There’s the local national school and Éire Óg GAA club, and the wonderful Farran forest park,” she says.

Lee Valley Golf Course is nearby too.

The house, a detached five-bed, has generous accommodation: living room, lounge, kitchen/dining room to the rear and just off it, a light-filled family/dining room, with garden access.

Living room

A utility area leads to a pantry, downstairs bathroom and a bedroom or home office, as there are four more bedrooms upstairs (0ne ensuite).

Outdoors, in addition to that fine, level lawn, there’s a garage outback and an outhouse (wired), formerly used as stables.

VERDICT: Ovens home with all the ingredients for easy family living.