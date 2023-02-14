Hey budding Valentines - buy your loved one 'Rose's Cottage' - this tiny thatch love-nest is a smoking hot snip at €139k

|
Kilbrien West Waterford
|
€139k,000
|
Size
|
32 sq m (340 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
1
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
Exempt
It’s no surprise then to learn that the tiny one-bed cottage was upgraded and decorated by previous owners with holiday letting in mind. Neatly thatched, it’s old-world and traditional with thick stone walls and an inglenook fireplace, but has been discretely upgraded with two bathrooms — one at the rear and one at the side.
The current owners, a Welsh couple who have used it as a second home, estimate that it’s at least 200 years old. “Locals told us it was known as ‘Rose’s cottage’ and that they remembered seeing an old woman in a shawl sitting outside smoking a pipe,” reveals the owner who did some research and found the property on an 1820 survey.
By the time they bought it five years ago, the cottage had been upgraded by a University College Cork lecturer and further renovated by an owner who bought it the previous year with plans to use it as a holiday let.
Inside the latched half door, there’s a long living space which has a large fireplace with a stove at one end, and, at the other, a selection of country-style green kitchen units with a Belfast sink.
At one end, the cottage has a traditional-looking bedroom with a high ceiling, rough plastered walls and underfloor heating. Off the bedroom there is a prettily decorated blue-and-white bathroom with a WC and a sink. At the other end of the cottage, in an extension with a separate entrance, is a modern shower room with wainscoted walls.
The cottage had been renovated when we bought it, but very little had been done outside. We put in raised beds and gravel paths and planted herbs and perennials,” says the owner, who expects daffodils, snowdrops, and primroses to show up by the time viewings start.
When they bought the cottage, the owners were charmed by its pretty red-and-white appearance and cosy interior and were delighted to find a property in the area where they had previously visited. “We have loved the peace and quiet and the scenery and being able to go out in the garden and look at the night sky.”