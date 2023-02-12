'Belle' View at St Luke's €585,000 Victorian beauty with city at its feet 

No 6 Ferncliff is fundamentally lovely but does needs upgrades
'Belle' View at St Luke's €585,000 Victorian beauty with city at its feet 

6 Ferncliff Villas, bellevue Park, Military Hill, St Lukes

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 15:28
Catherine Shanahan

St Lukes, Cork City 

€585,000

Size

180 sq m (1937 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

3

BER

E1

A FIVE-bed Victorian gem in a well-composed, elevated terrace where the city is at your feet, No 6 Ferncliff Villas is in one of those old-stock St Lukes homes used to house officers of the British Army many moons ago, when they still occupied nearby Collins Barracks at the top of Military Hill.

They’re gone this past century, but the officers' houses are very much intact, still elegant and with many original features.

Such is the case at Gortaclohane, No 6 Ferncliff Villas, a 180 sq m, three-storey mid-terrace townshouse, where high ceilings and Victorian arches are on show.

Selling this period classic is Terry Hayes of Barry Auctioneers who acknowledges that it’s dated and in need of  energy upgrades.

What it does have is grace in spades and a very large rear garden, with many neighbouring homes capitalising on this outdoor space by adding kitchen extensions, garden rooms etc.

Large back garden
Large back garden

Among those viewing No 6 are young families from Cork and looking to relocate to Cork from abroad.

"Bellevue Park is beautiful and it's a prime residential area," Mr Hayes says.

City view from Bellevue
City view from Bellevue

Off Military Hill, above thriving St Lukes, No 6 comes with a guide price of €585,000.

VERDICT: A buyer will need spare cash for upgrades with the promise of a gorgeous period family home.

